New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus

Sean Payton, head coach of the New Orleans Saints, confirmed to ESPN that he has tested positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

According to ESPN, the Super Bowl coach stated:

“It is not just about social distancing. It's closing here for a week or two weeks. If people understand the curve and understand the bump, we can work together as a country to easily reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It is not difficult to do what we are asked to do. Only that kind of small investment by each of us will have a dramatic impact. "

This comes days after several NBA players, including Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Christian Wood, also tested positive.

According to USA Today, cases have also been confirmed in the NHL, MLB, and the European Soccer League.

At the time of this typing, there have been 9,400 reported cases of a pandemic in the United States alone, and a death toll of 150, according to USA Today.

Source: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28927492/saints-sean-payton-says-tested-positive-coronavirus