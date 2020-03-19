New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

Naperville High School and eastern Illinois product Sean Payton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to media reports, Payton is the first person associated with the NFL to test positive for the virus.

The Saints' HC Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN on Thursday. Payton is the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for the virus. – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Payton told ESPN that he wanted to present his diagnosis because he wants everyone to "heed government officials' warnings, stay inside, and behave responsibly."

The 56-year-old coach told ESPN that he did not feel well last Sunday, he was tested for the virus on Monday and just received the results on Thursday afternoon.

"It is not just about social distancing," Payton told ESPN. "It is closing here for a week or two. If people understand the curve and understand the bump, we can work together as a country to easily reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It is not difficult to do what we are asked to do. Only that kind of small investment by each of us will have a dramatic impact. "

Payton told ESPN that he is now resting at home and that he is fatigued but that he is one of the 20 percent of cases who do not have a fever or cough. The news comes as the current statewide count for the number of cases in Louisiana has reached 347, with eight deaths counted in the state. NFL network informant Ian Rapoport added to reports that Payton had attended a race at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on Saturday last week.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1240736988686360580