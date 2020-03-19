New Orelans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus, reports USA. USA | NFL news

Payton is the first person in the NFL to contract the virus





New Orleans head coach Sean Payton tested positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLf582b5b117202c536d05ba923a0d9bd911% %MINIFYHTMLf582b5b117202c536d05ba923a0d9bd912%

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for coronavirus in the first known NFL case, according to reports in the US. USA

The 56-year-old man confirmed his diagnosis with ESPN on Thursday, after receiving his results of a coronavirus test on Monday.

Payton said he was not feeling well on Sunday, although he did not have a fever or cough, but is now resting at home in quarantine.

He said ESPN: "I was lucky to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I'm lucky.

"Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be carriers of someone who can't handle it. Therefore, we all must do our part. It is important that each of us do our part."

"It's not just about social distancing. It's closing here for a week or two."

"If people understand the curve and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it."

"Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It is not difficult to do what we are asked to do. Only that kind of small investment from each of us will have a dramatic impact."

Payton compiled a 131-77 record in 13 seasons with the Saints and led them to the franchise's only Super Bowl championship during the 2009 season.