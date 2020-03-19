New Dallas County COVID-19 restrictions extend to birthday parties and barbecues – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County is further tightening restrictions on public and private gatherings, this time with rules targeting backyard barbecues, birthday parties, and basketball games in the neighborhood.

Judge Clay Jenkins announced changes to the county's disaster declaration Wednesday, limiting recreational gatherings, defined as those that are primarily social in nature, to groups of fewer than 10 people.

Weddings, funerals, religious services and other community gatherings would be limited to a crowd of less than 50.

When asked why he had made a distinction between purely social events and those with another meaning, Jenkins said he had lost sleep over the decision to limit certain activities. "I'm not at the point where I'm going to tell a family right now which one of them can go to the funeral of their loved ones." But it is not there yet. However, he warned that this could change.

Jenkins says anyone who violates the order could face a fine or prison.

He already says that there have been some cases where officers were dispatched to remind people.

The county judge said he also asked to stop the evictions for 60 days and waived any restrictions that limit when trucks can deliver food and medical supplies.

County commissioners are expected on Thursday to extend the disaster declaration for 30 days. Without your approval, it will expire on Friday morning.