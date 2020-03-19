New coronavirus test can return results in 30 minutes – BGR

Oxford scientists have developed a new test for the coronavirus that returns a result in as little as 30 minutes, much faster than any existing test.

The test is highly accurate and can detect even the early stages of infection, making it a great tool for the health community.

A device is being developed to make the test user-friendly for both clinicians and patients, but it is unclear when it might be available for widespread use.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

A new coronavirus test developed by scientists at the University of Oxford could prove to be a vital weapon against the rapid spread of COVID-19. Developed specifically to detect the new coronavirus, the test can return results in as little as 30 minutes.

One of the biggest obstacles to quickly and accurately mapping the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has been not only the distribution of test kits, but also the time it takes for those tests to produce a positive or negative result. Many of the first tests took days before doctors knew the result, but that dropped to less than a day, and newer tests often return results in a few hours to 90 minutes.

It is vital that doctors can detect new cases of COVID-19 as soon as possible. By doing so, health officials will be able to map the spread of the virus and better plan how to combat it through quarantines, blockages, and other measures. Waiting hours or even days to find out if someone has the disease makes these efforts difficult. A test that takes only half an hour to get a result would be a great update.

"The beauty of this new test lies in the design of viral detection that can specifically recognize SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) RNA and RNA fragments," Professor Wei Huang of Oxford said in a statement. "The test has built-in controls to avoid false positives or negatives and the results have been very accurate."

In an update posted on the university's website, the test is described as "very sensitive," making it capable of detecting an infection even in its early stages, potentially giving patients and doctors even more time. to predict serious health consequences of people who are considered high risk.

After extensive testing, scientists believe the technology works well enough to be implemented immediately, but doing so means producing the evidence on a large scale. They are currently working on building an "integrated device,quot; that can be easily used by clinicians as well as by patients who wish to self-assess. It is unclear exactly when this new test will reach availability.

Right now, it's still incredibly important to practice self-isolation and social distancing to slow the spread of the disease while waiting for faster testing options and eventually a vaccine.

Image Source: Oxford University