New coronavirus clauses in NFL free agency contracts could cost millions of players

The NFL proceeded with 2020 free agency this week despite the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic on sports and elsewhere. The league deduced that, since transactions can be done digitally and over the phone, signatures and exchanges could perform relatively well.

However, the NFL contract negotiations this spring are being impacted by the presence of the virus.

NFL sources told ESPN that "teams are placing coronavirus-related provisions in their contracts stating that a failed physical exam will result in loss of money from the signing bonus."

ESPN used the following example: "If a player signs a $ 30 million, three-year contract with a $ 10 million signing bonus this week, but fails a physical exam in June, he could lose $ 10 million and be forced to a three-year period, $ 20 million settlement, potentially. "

The NFL has restricted travel due to the virus, and many teams have closed their facilities, so organized team physicals that generally occur before deals are completed cannot be done. Instead, they will be completed at a later date.

Teams may use independent physicians located near a player to complete a physical examination. As ESPN points out, this is how the Buccaneers are proceeding before signing Tom Brady, who was reportedly scheduled for a physical exam near his New York home.

According to the report, "it is not clear how many teams are drawing this hard line, but various sources have found the willingness at the end of contracts in the past two days."