New CarPlay features, Apple Maps on the way – BGR

Initial analysis of the iOS 14 code identified plenty of news related to Apple's hardware and software roadmap for the rest of this year.

And the leaks, which have already included everything from a new life-saving Apple Watch feature to a new iPhone 9 model, keep coming.

The technology blog 9to5Mac You have continued your search for an older version of iOS 14 and have found even more new features related to CarPlay and Apple Maps.

And iOS 14 leaks keep coming, with further analysis of the source code revealing more new software offerings than Apple has apparently planned, including CarPlay additions, as well as at least one key new feature involving Apple Maps.

Again for from 9 to 5It seems that users of Apple's CarPlay platform will soon be able to set up custom wallpapers for the first time. On the Maps front, the iOS 14 code reveals that Apple plans to more closely integrate details about Apple Stores into the mapping app, which means, for example, searching for your local store will eventually extract details such as current repair availability. if you need part of your Apple hardware repaired.

This is in contrast to the simpler and quicker snapshot of store details you get when you search for one on Maps today, which will show you basic information like the store's address and phone number.

Along these lines, Apple customers may find another aspect of this particularly useful: eventually you'll also be able to see how available (or supported) Genius Bar staff are at each Apple Store from Maps. The granular level of detail here will include the ability to use Maps to see if your local store can take you in and out the same day for things like battery and display repairs. In addition, you can check and see if your store offers credit for the devices you exchange, and if your store has seats for couples, among other details.

As we noted in our previous coverage, meanwhile, other details that have been revealed by looking under the hood of iOS 14 have included the existence of a larger iPhone 9 Plus model. The expectation is that the name of this larger phone will carry "Plus,quot; on the brand, and that it will run on the A13 Bionic chip, the same one used on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.

Image Source: Mary Altaffer / AP / Shutterstock