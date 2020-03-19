Netflix limits streaming quality for European users during coronavirus crisis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLd2d01d34dc2032a6a0454be349ead37c11% %MINIFYHTMLd2d01d34dc2032a6a0454be349ead37c12%

UPDATED with Netflix news: Netflix will limit the transmission quality of its content for the next 30 days so that users in Europe relax the tension in communication networks, since an increasing number depends on Internet connections in blocking the coronavirus.

"We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by approximately 25% and at the same time guarantee good quality service for our members," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. The announcement follows calls from the European Union today for transmission providers to take into account network obstruction and affect the reliability of Internet services.

Currently, quality restrictions apply only to European users; Netflix did not comment on this change that applies to users in other territories, including the US. USA

PREVIOUSLY: European Union Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton has called on streaming platforms like Netflix and YouTube to take steps to prevent internet stagnation as the Coronavirus response puts additional pressure on networks of communications.

In a call made Wednesday, he urged Netflix CEO Reed Hastings to serve only standard-definition content to users at peak times. With large numbers of people now working from home, and using video chat and digital messages to keep in touch with friends and family, and as users increase their time on streaming platforms, Breton said streamers had a role to play in ensuring that telecom operators were not overwhelmed

"Transmission platforms, telecommunications operators and users, we all have a joint responsibility to take steps to ensure the smooth functioning of the Internet during the battle against the spread of the virus," Breton said in a statement released after his call.

Digital infrastructure is maintained, despite spikes in usage as Europe's blockades continue to multiply. Analysts say the existing infrastructure should support rising demand, but as operators adjust, users have reported the speed and drop in service. Figures from Akamai, which tracks web usage, point to a 50% increase in global traffic.

The commissioner is a former chief telecommunications director who headed France Télécom between 2002 and 2005. The options he discussed with Hastings included a temporary automatic change to the standard definition during peak hours. Netflix already uses traffic management systems to limit quality based on available bandwidth. He said he would speak to Hastings again, but in a tweet he urged users to proactively make the switch. "To ensure Internet access for all, let's define #SwitchToStandard when HD is not needed," Breton tweeted.

The EU, together with BEREC (the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications) will establish a reporting mechanism to monitor traffic surges in each EU country. Breton's statement follows the FCC's promise to telecommunications operators in the United States to "Keep Americans Connected" during the Coronavirus crisis. Major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint have signed the pledge.