Netanyahu accused of dictatorship amid the coronavirus crisis | News

Hundreds of people defied restrictions on large gatherings in Israel to protest outside parliament, as they accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of exploiting the coronavirus crisis to solidify its power and undermine Israel's democratic foundations.

In recent days, Netanyahu and his substitutes have shut down Israel's judicial system before his trial on corruption charges, have begun using telephone surveillance technology in the public, and have suspended parliament until next week.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa061a1bfd0841dfb02b15247aec614ad11% %MINIFYHTMLa061a1bfd0841dfb02b15247aec614ad12%

Netanyahu has defended most of these movements as unpleasant steps, but necessary to confront the coronavirus pandemic. More than 500 cases have been confirmed in Israel, with no deaths.

Opponents say he is more interested in staying in power, as Netanyahu rules in a caretaker position after an inconclusive third consecutive election in less than a year.

Israelis ordered to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus

Netanyahu tightened a national stay-at-home policy, announcing that guidelines intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus would now be applied by police on emergency orders.

"Under these orders, you citizens of Israel are required to stay at home. It is no longer a request, it is not a recommendation, it is a mandatory directive to be applied by the police authorities," Netanyahu said in a televised speech. .

The measures did not reach a total national blockade. Netanyahu said Israelis would still be allowed to buy food and medicine, and that some workers would be exempt from the restrictions.

The Israeli health ministry has reported 573 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. Forty-seven cases have been reported among Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

& # 39; Minister of crime & # 39;

Outside the Knesset, or parliament, hundreds of people protested the government's measures on Thursday, raising banners saying "No to dictatorship," "Democracy in danger," and calling Netanyahu the "crime minister."

Police said they arrested three people for violating the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. They also blocked access by a convoy of dozens of cars to Jerusalem and prevented dozens of other cars within Jerusalem from approaching the Knesset building. Many of the cars honked their horns and hung black flags from their windows.

Police rejected the allegations that they were carrying out Netanyahu's orders, saying they were following orders from the health ministry aimed at halting the spread of the virus. "No one is above the law or above the public health orders issued by the health ministry," they said.

& # 39; It is no longer a democracy & # 39;

In the nearby Supreme Court, the judges heard separate challenges for the new mobile phone tracking edict and the closure of the Knesset. Civil rights groups and the opposition Blue and White party presented the cases.

Netanyahu announced this week that Israel's Shin Bet security agency would begin implementing its telephone surveillance technology to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Israel by tracking the movements of infected people.

The order went into effect on Wednesday night when the government said it had notified some 400 people that they had come into contact with infected people and that they should be quarantined immediately.

The surveillance has drawn widespread criticism from the opposition and human rights groups, calling it a "dangerous precedent."

Israel is in the process of forming a new government after months of uncertainty and three inconclusive elections, the last of which took place on March 2.

Parliament has been sitting since Monday when the leader of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, was given the mandate to form a new government.

But Israel's parliamentary speaker Yuli Edelstein, a member of Netanyahu's conservative Likud party, fired the Knesset early Wednesday after Israel banned gatherings of more than 10 people in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

By firing the camera early, Edelstein ignored a letter signed by 61 MPs asking for the vote to elect his replacement, a move critics criticized as undemocratic.

The courts were also closed and Netanyahu's corruption trial was postponed until May, according to a decree, citing the coronavirus.

In a video statement, Yair Lapid, a high-ranking figure in Blue and White, told Israeli citizens that "they no longer live in a democracy."

"There is no judicial branch in Israel. There is no legislative branch in Israel. There is only one unelected government that is headed by a person who lost the election. You can call it by many names. It is not a democracy," he said in a video. Recorded.