NeNe Leakes thinks Kenya Moore provokes her because she is looking for a good seat in Reunion

%MINIFYHTML05120fc62485d97504b88a619a5c4d3611% %MINIFYHTML05120fc62485d97504b88a619a5c4d3612%

Instagram

Apparently it only generates a negative reaction from NeNe as some people were tired of seeing the Bravo star talking about & # 39; Kenya, Kenya Kenya & # 39 ;, with one person pointing & # 39; that's all I speaks & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

NeNe leaks tackles his meat with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"co-star Kenya moore in his recent YouTube video. In the video, NeNe hinted that Kenya was fighting with her all season because she had been looking at the seat next to Andy Cohen in the next special reunion episode.

The 51-year-old woman revealed on Tuesday, March 17, that prior to her explosion in Kenya by saying she was pregnant with a "buffalo," Kenya had been nervous. "Long before she said anything about her pregnancy, she had a buffalo and I apologized for that, long before she called me buffalo and told me she was drugged. I could have taken that personally and not speak to her, but I was like it. make it, "he shared.

%MINIFYHTML05120fc62485d97504b88a619a5c4d3613% %MINIFYHTML05120fc62485d97504b88a619a5c4d3614%

"But the reason this girl has discussions with me throughout the season until the end – I try to say [Porsha Williams] but I don't think Porsha received it until recently, maybe she did because she wants to make sure she has the seat next to Andy, "NeNe claimed." And Porsha sits in that seat, and Kenya sits all the way at the end. "

%MINIFYHTML05120fc62485d97504b88a619a5c4d3615% %MINIFYHTML05120fc62485d97504b88a619a5c4d3616%

"It doesn't matter for all these girls where they sit, but for Kenya, she wants to be 'that girl'." She wants to be able to sit next to Andy, "NeNe insisted.

<br />

The clip apparently only won NeNe's backlash. Some people were tired of seeing NeNe talking about "Kenya, Kenya Kenya," as one person noted, "that's all he's talking about." Meanwhile, another said, "Kenya had the most drama this season apart from NeNe, so she would have sat next to him anyway."

Expelling NeNe further, one person wrote: "Isn't she too old to be the fool? No self-respecting person acts this way." Another comment read: "You don't like more than 50? Old kids **."

"I would die of embarrassment if I was in my early 50s and took time out of my life during a pandemic to talk about who will sit next to a white man who doesn't care about any of them! I hate! To see him … "someone else said. Meanwhile, one person urged NeNe to leave the show because "the girls, including their lapdog Marlo, get along when you're NOT THERE."