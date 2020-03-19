NeNe Leakes hints at the fact that she is RHOA's main attraction

NeNe Leakes has just hinted at the fact that she is the main attraction of the RHOA series, and if it wasn't part of the show, people wouldn't watch it. Look at the message he shared on his social media account.

‘They have to use me because nobody would care otherwise! Quarantine "NeNe,quot; captioned his post, which had his fans and fans speaking in the comments.

Someone said, "Those girls can't handle the season." We got bored all season12 until you came back, "and another follower posted this:" They need each other to keep it real. However, the show was boring until Nene arrived on the scene and that's completely real … "

One fan wrote: ‘Try to become the next 🥵 hot topic 😩 without going searching for her own story 🤷🏾♀️’ and a follower said: ‘Absolutely !!!!! There's only one queen who is you, horny. "

Another follower said, "If that's the case, you have what he wants and something else," and someone spoke about NeNe: "Yes, tell them NeNe. Keep putting people in their place."

A fan wrote this: ‘Tell me why Claudia just tried my life because she was not chosen for #RHOD? You were right about her, she is a mess, she would also get mad if my cl * t wasn't in my body, "and someone else said," Not really. Everyone will look foolish acting how we want our daughters NOT to act !!!! Ye "

Another follower said: amo I love you but God forbid someone calls you on your bs. Smh … "and another commenter posted this:" You are the old banking girl doing that show, Ken needs to know that you are not the one. "

Apart from this, NeNe is again friends with Porsha Williams and fans could not be happier about this.



