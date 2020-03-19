NeNe Leakes and his family participate in the viral dance: Gregg Leakes steals the show

The mobile application, Tik Tok, seems to be the new wave, while we are in Quarantine and relaxing kicks.

When I want to tell you that everyone and their mom are making videos, that's exactly what I mean. From celebrities to ordinary people, people seem to be creating accounts like there is no tomorrow.

The last celebrity family to participate is Gregg and NeNe Leakes from Real Housewives of Atlanta. While at home with their family members, they decided to show up and perform for the "Something Different,quot; dance challenge.

As the video opens, you can see Nene concentrating, making sure she doesn't miss a beat. Her granddaughter looks so lovely participating too, and then there's Mr. Gregg Leakes. The cancer survivor was ready for this moment and put a remix on the dance.

Adding in a few extra shoulder movements and a couple of steps, it's pretty obvious he was having fun.

At a time like this, where almost everyone is on hiatus, it's good to see so many people still in good spirits, despite the viral pandemic.