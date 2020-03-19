NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes have fun at Tik Tok with their son, Brentt Leakes

NeNe Leakes seems to have fun in the world while at home during social estrangement. He's dancing with Gregg Leakes and his son, Brentt Leakes, and you can see the happy family below.

Check out the cute clip NeNe shared on her social media account.

‘Ok, my son @kingbrentt put me on Tik Tok. #glambaby @greggleakes #brotherinlaw @be_stylasheyes #quarantine #familytime #inthehouse #lysoleverything Ne ’NeNe captioned his post.

People seemed to be really impressed by Gregg's movements, and they made sure to tell him this in the comment section.

Gregg was the most praised person in the video, as you will see for yourselves.

A follower said: ‘SomeHoney. Gregg's jump to the frame got me out, "and Shamea Morton skipped the comments and said," You can't tell Greg he didn't kill him! "

A follower said: ‘Hahaha I love it @neneleakes! Greg made Lil Harlem Shuffle 🤗❤️ ’and another commenter posted this:" Awwwww, the baby is too cute and he's gotten so big !! "

Someone else said, "We weren't ready for what Greg was bringing!" And a follower posted this: "Brentt also shared the same video on his social media account and had his fans in awe."

A follower said, "@kingbrentt you act like a dead fool and sh * t 🤣🤣"

In other news, NeNe told her fans not too long ago that she and Gregg are working from home these days, and she advised fans who can do this to follow suit.

A lot of people are on social distance these days, and it seems like the Leakes are some of them.

More and more celebrities post videos from their cribs and try to show as much support as possible to their fans during these difficult and extremely stressful times.

Stay tuned for more news and stay safe!



