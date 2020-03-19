NBA players association director says it would be "irresponsible,quot; not to evaluate players for COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML2ec3d6dc97c88f73ffa6b47474c941e611% %MINIFYHTML2ec3d6dc97c88f73ffa6b47474c941e612%

Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), said Wednesday that it would be "irresponsible,quot; for players not to be screened for the coronavirus while targeting the United States government.

NBA teams have come under fire after the Brooklyn Nets revealed that four players, including superstar Kevin Durant, contracted COVID-19 amid the pandemic.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio questioned the Nets and insisted that "the tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick,quot; as the world struggles to contain the virus, which has claimed more of 8,900 lives worldwide.

The Nets defended test players on Wednesday, citing the use of a private laboratory, while the Oklahoma City Thunder insisted that they did not use state resources after the news that all players and staff returned negative results for the coronavirus.

"There is nothing irresponsible, if you have that information (that you have been exposed to), about trying to get tested," Roberts told ESPN.

"The problem that many of us can't do the tests, and I don't apologize for saying it, in my opinion, that lies at the foot of the federal government. They were responsible for making sure we were protected in that regard, and I think they failed .

"We shouldn't be fighting over this now … but once this is done and we get over it, and we will, let's find out who screwed it up and fix it."

The NBA has been on hiatus since Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jazz were due to face the Oklahoma City Thunder before the game was postponed on March 11, causing the league schedule to be suspended.