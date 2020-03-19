NBA Mock Draft 2020: Warriors faces a difficult decision with the best team; Timberwolves add LaMelo Ball to the young core

%MINIFYHTML4bda821826337491ef29b72fda6d593011% %MINIFYHTML4bda821826337491ef29b72fda6d593012%

The 2020 college basketball season has suddenly come to an end without any NCAA tournaments to help college prospects beef up their NBA draft stock. It is unfortunate, but it is a new reality that will lead to a different blueprint process.

As part of that process, it's worth taking a step back to see where the players are now in terms of projected picks. The race for the No. 1 team remains open, and there is a lot of fluctuation in the first round.

Rather than the expected ending order, the following order is based on the current NBA standings, as it is not entirely clear when or if the league season will actually unfold.

NBA PROJECT: Anthony Edwards, great board of LaMelo Ball updated 2020

NBA Mock Draft 2020

Anthony Edwards https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a7/75/anthony-edwards-getty-030620-ftrjpg_chijja4xb9bs1k80c1052nr13.jpg?t=-500361888,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



1. Warriors – Anthony Edwards, Ala, Georgia

H: 6-5 | W: 207 | Age: 18.6

Edwards remains the top prospect in this class by far by default. He hasn't done enough to deserve degradation, and no other talent has performed well enough to jump on him. The 18-year-old didn't perform as a traditional No. 1 pick in his alleged lonely season in Georgia. Since 2008, a roster of players with their level of use and inefficiency has featured few, if any, NBA stars, depending on how they feel about Jaylen Brown's future.

Edwards remains an interesting choice due to his combination of youth and athletics. If you ever put it all together, it has the potential to be something special. Sounds like another No. 1 pick of the past decade? Maybe one that the Warriors traded for by the deadline?

2. Cavaliers – James Wiseman, Big, Memphis

H: 7-0 | W: 230 | Age: 19.0

The Cavaliers traded for Andre Drummond on the deadline, so taking a center may seem like a strange choice. However, if Darius Garland's pick is a guide, Cleveland doesn't seem interested in drafting for the fit. Additionally, the team has not made a long-term commitment to Drummond.

Wiseman represents an opportunity to build around a different type of center, one with the potential to be a Full Defense player. He blocked 5.2 shots for 40 minutes in his limited action in Memphis. His lack of offensive certainty is also less concerning with a roster built around Collin Sexton's scoring talent. Over time, perhaps it can become a viable vertical spacer and a pick-and-roll companion for the young point guard.

3. Timberwolves – LaMelo Ball, Point, Illawarra

H: 6-6 | W: 180 | Age: 18.6

The elephant in the room with a pairing of Ball and Minnesota will be perimeter defense due to D & # 39; Angelo Russell's shortcomings there as well. Ball, however, would make a good piece of connective tissue in a lineup geared around Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns' offensive talents. He is a high IQ player with excellent passing vision who can act as an additional creator when needed.

In the long term, there is the potential to grow further, especially if the jump shot comes with some level of consistency.

Falcons – Isaac Okoro, Ala, Auburn

H: 6-5 | W: 215 | Age: 19.2

Atlanta selected De & # 39; Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish last season, but it's hard to have too many wings on a roster in the modern NBA. Okoro would give the Hawks a good rotation trio to work with in the future. The 19-year-old's calling card is his defensive advantage. It fits well into a team building and can protect multiple positions as a defender on the ball.

Where you offensively enter is another question. It's easy to point out the versatility he displayed at Auburn in terms of roles, but he lacks any real outstanding skills. Particularly troubling are the low numbers of shots – there's a lot to be desired there both in terms of 3-point percentage and numbers that suggest it could improve as attempts and free throw percentage.

Tyrese Maxey https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/20/92/tyresemaxey-getty-ftr-030320jpg_142d13y0m0tcp1xqifr8i2936w.jpg?t=-1568521592,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



5. Pistons – Tyrese Maxey, Point, Kentucky

H: 6-3 | W: 198 | Age: 19.4

Detroit's roster lacks in terms of potential stardom, so trying to find the best possible shot should be its main focus in this draft. At this point of the order, Maxey may be the best option. The Kentucky guard spent much of his freshman season sharing the offensive load with a variety of other ball handlers, but he still had plenty of opportunities to show his positive side as a lead creator.

Maxey has the ability to get to the edge in the half court with three of his 38 marks there in those assisted situations throughout the season. He is also an intriguing shooter. The 19-year-old shot only 29.4 percent from deep this season, but shot down 83.3 percent of his free throws while trying 4.2 triples for 40 minutes. Expect it to develop some consistency beyond the arc over time.

6. Knicks – Deni Avdija, Forward, Maccabi Tel Aviv

H: 6-9 | W: 210 | Age: 19.2

Cue the jokes about the Knicks and the power forwards. Avdija may have a bit of an overlap with RJ Barrett in terms of being an oversized creator, but it's hard to have too many of those players on a roster. The 19-year-old would add an additional scoring hit and a basketball IQ to a roster that needs a talent injection.

The real concern about Avdija's pairing with Barrett is whether any of them ever shoot well enough to avoid space issues. There is some optimism about Avdija's potential from the deep, but his poor free kick raises concerns.

7. Bulls – Tyrese Haliburton, Ala, State of Iowa

H: 6-5 | W: 172 | Age: 20.1

Haliburton is one of the most interesting players in the draft. Its statistical profile is excellent. As a sophomore, he averaged 2.7 steals for 40 minutes while maintaining a good rate of attendance to rotation despite a sharp increase in usage. It eliminates shooting at a high rate and has all the attributes teams want in terms of IQ.

However, Haliburton suffers from the tape. His shooting pitch is a little slow, and his athleticism is mediocre. There are concerns about whether those terrific stats can be translated to the NBA. Honestly, his profile reads a bit like Lonzo Ball's did. If a team had that player at number 7 in a regular draft, would the main office be happy? I think so. Haliburton might be a little underrated.

8. Hornets – Onyeka Okongwu, Big, USC

H: 6-9 | W: 245 | Age: 19.3

Okongwu has a profile that suggests he might be a viable top-five option in this draft, so getting him at No. 8 is a good find. As a freshman, he averaged 21.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.6 steals for 40 minutes. That is a level of production difficult to match. He has valuable face-up play from mid-range and ends well as a roll off the ball screens. There's even a trigger touch there.

So why isn't it higher? Even with all of that and its defensive versatility, it's hard to imagine the value proposition being there for a 6-9 center as the focal point of an NBA offense. Maybe Okongwu can be, and if it is, it's an obvious robbery here.

9. Magicians – Cole Anthony, Point, North Carolina

H: 6-3 | W: 185 | Age: 19.9

Finding a young and creative option seems like an important step for Washington given John Wall's long-term future, and potentially Bradley Beal seems at least somewhat unknown. Anthony entered this season as one of the best prospects in the draft, but a less-than-stellar performance in North Carolina has caused his stock to drop.

The real concern with Anthony as the lead creator is his poor shot inside the arc. He shot just 40.2 percent in 2 this season. NBA teams will bet that the greater space an NBA roster offers can help improve that number. Since Anthony is one of the few offside shooters in this class, he shouldn't fall too far.

Nico Mannion https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/53/56/nico-mannion-getty-020720-ftrjpg_1fc62ur4obtqv1wy2pachv9e07.jpg?t=548060896,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



10. Suns – Nico Mannion, Guardia, Arizona

H: 6-3 | W: 185 | Age: 19.0

Mannion is a high IQ offensive threat who will not lose value in off-the-ball situations when Devin Booker runs the show. His game must excel in lead situations, and the jumper is likely to drop to a higher level than during his first season.

All of the concerns about Mannion, the lack of edge generation and poor defense still apply to his presence in Phoenix, but at this point in this draft everyone is going to have some issues. Finding some positives is the best teams can do.

11. Spurs – Obi Toppin, Forward, Dayton

H: 6-9 | W: 220 | Age: 22.1

Toppin and Spurs simply feel like a fit. The 22-year-old was arguably the best college basketball player this season, and his presence could help modernize San Antonio's shooting profile. Toppin matched 41.7 percent of his triples while at Dayton and showed the ability to take down the shot in several ways: on the catch, on the move and off the dribble. His 3-point pull-up against Kansas during the Maui Invitational is one of the best moments of this season.

Toppin's lead is uncertain, but he plays a role in the NBA and should be a good rotation player for years to come.

12. Kings – RJ Hampton, Wing, New Zealand

H: 6-5 | W: 185 | Age: 19.1

Hampton's numbers in Australia were not necessarily impressive, but he managed to rotate a professional team at 18. It may become a scoring combo that can generate cubes primarily as a slasher. However, the jump shot has yet to occur.

Sacramento may need some help on the perimeter depending on how the Kings' rotation shakes up after Buddy Hield's bench.

13. Pelicans – Killian Hayes, Point, Ulm

H: 6-5 | W: 176 | Age: 18.7

Hayes seems to be the type of potential client in the New Orleans office. It is a high IQ pin that can do readings with a live dribble. He is also a prospect who has the numbers to back up his potential as a shooter.

Given the Pelicans' need to shape the rest of their roster around Zion Williamson, Hayes could rank as a long-term guard option.

14. Trail Blazers – Theo Maledon, Combo, ASVEL

H: 6-4 | W: 174 | Age: 18.8

Maledon would offer Portland another potential creator in the future. He has enough athleticism to create space in the half court and could have an early impact with his defensive versatility. The jump shot looks like it should turn around to offer some space as well.

Devin Vassell https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bb/c3/devin-vassell-getty-031620-ftrjpg_1w0d01h632bl41pqgtqpojyqtc.jpg?t=-500165400,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



15. Magic – Devin Vassell, Ala, State of Florida

H: 6-7 | W: 194 | Age: 19.6

The Magic have an affinity for long, athletic prospects, and Vassell could fit that profile. He is an intriguing 3-D talent who has excellent defensive numbers and should fit well into the team's defensive concept at the next level.

Vassell also offers a bit of shooting from the perimeter. He connected with 41.7 percent of his triples in the state of Florida. Chances are it is the best 3-D wing in the class.

16. Timberwolves (via networks) – Saddiq Bey, Forward, Villanova

H: 6-8 | W: 216 | Age: 21.0

Bey is another prospect who can claim the best 3-D wing title in this draft. He's been excellent as a catch-and-shoot guy at Villanova, converting 41.8 percent of his 3-point attempts. However, Bey's true value comes from her defensive versatility. His potential as an interchangeable defender unlocked the Wildcats' defense last season.

Minnesota will eventually need to gather some quality defensive talents around Russell and Towns. Bey could help you.

17. Celtics (via Grizzlies) – Isaiah Stewart, Big, Washington

H: 6-9 | W: 250 | Age: 18.8

Stewart had an impressively productive season for an 18-year-old freshman, averaging 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per competition. It will generate a lot of its offensive value through second chance opportunities, and there is some hope that it can come out and take down triples in due course.

The defense potentially leaves a lot to be desired, as it didn't have to show much in the perimeter defense in the Washington area.

18. Mavericks – Patrick Williams, Ala, State of Florida

H: 6-6 | W: 215 | Age: 18.6

A definitive NBA athlete, Williams has shown the potential to be a 3-D wing at the next level. Evaluating the prospects for the state of Florida is always difficult due to the depth of the rotation Leonard Hamilton plays, but Williams had enough impressive moments as a freshman to make NBA teams feel safe.

Check the boxes in terms of defensive metrics, and it's not hard to imagine him becoming someone who can take shots. It would make a nice complementary piece for the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis duo.

19. Bucks (via Pacers) – Jaden McDaniels, Big, Washington

H: 6-9 | W: 185 | Age: 19.5

The intrigue is still there for McDaniels, a prospect who combines size with a unique skill set that includes the ability to shoot down shots from behind the arc. That makes him feel like a player that Milwaukee has been historically interested in. That said, there are still plenty of concerns about the 19-year-old, including the 3.2 turnovers he averaged every 40 minutes.

This draft will require teams to buy hard-to-improve narratives for prospects, and it could be easy to sell at McDaniels in the wrong college situation.

Aaron Nesmith https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/34/fb/aaron-nesmith-getty-031920-ftrjpg_13kpa407mpve71phlrizlvsbay.jpg?t=-211410016,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



20. Networking (via 76ers) – Aaron Nesmith, Wing, Vanderbilt

H: 6-6 | W: 213 | Age: 20.4

Although an injury ended his season earlier than expected, Nesmith proved to be one of the most promising shooters in this class for 14 games. He connected with 52.2 percent of his 115 3-point attempts while shooting 82.5 percent from the foul line.

Your ability to hit out-of-motion shots will be appreciated at the next level. There is an advantage to him of being a starting wing in the NBA.

21. Nuggets (via rockets) – Josh Green, Wing, Arizona

H: 6-6 | W: 209 | Age: 19.3

Green has an NBA knack thanks to his defense, and that should buy him a bit of development time, but he'll need to find a reason beyond that to stick with long-term rotations. It can function as an offensive cutoff threat off the ball and not much else. Shooting is his swing ability as it is for many youth, athletes, and prospects who excelled by physically imposing themselves on others.

Green shot him down in a good clip in Arizona as a spot-up shooter. You will need it to continue to the next level.

22. 76ers (via Thunder) – Kira Lewis, Point, Alabama

H: 6-3 | W: 165 | Age: 19.0

Lewis delivered productive statistics on one of the nation's fastest offenses as a sophomore. He averaged 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per competition. Lewis has excellent open ground speed and continually puts pressure on the tire.

Its light frame and rotation numbers raise questions, but at some point, you need to trust production.

23. Heat – Achiuwa Precious, Forward, Memphis

H: 6-9 | W: 225 | Age: 20.5

Achiuwa combines size and athleticism that should allow you to flow between power points forward and center at the next level. In college, he generated a lot of his value through his engine, but what he will do in the NBA from a skills standpoint is a little more complicated.

He struggled with turnovers in Memphis, and his jump shot remains a significant work in progress.

24. Jazz – Jalen Smith, Big, Maryland

H: 6-10 | W: 195 | Age: 20.0

Smith was one of the most improved players in college basketball this season, increasing his stats across the board. It noticeably improved as a weak-side shooter, rebounder, and tire protector. Smith can be seen as a tweener between the power forward and the NBA center. That could actually come in handy in Utah, where he could play a few minutes alongside Rudy Gobert and a few minutes downtown without him, similar to Derrick Favors.

Tre jones https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d/ec/tre-jones-053119-getty-ftrjpg_pt8pm1x5i3r81fy9cqmtn7nje.jpg?t=259984835,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



25. Thunder (via Nuggets): Tre Jones, Point, Duke

H: 6-3 | W: 185 | Age: 20.2

Jones has a proven ability to lead a team as a facilitator with enough shot creation to score by himself. His jump shot also seemed to improve significantly this season as he shot 36.1 percent from deep while connecting with 77.1 percent of his missing shots. The 20-year-old is also a strong defender of attack points.

His fate may ultimately be as backup in the NBA, but if he could become a starter, a pairing between him and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be a pain for opposing offenses.

26. Celtics – Leandro Bolmaro, Ala, Barcelona

H: 6-7 | W: 180 | Age: 19.5

Bolmaro has not found a consistent place with Barcelona, ​​but has shown enough at the lower levels to warrant first-round consideration. Boston may make sense as a destination if the team is looking to leave the recruiting and hiding options open. Bolmaro combines good size with quality plays, opening up a lot of potential if the jump shot starts to drop.

27. Knicks (via Clippers) – Jahmi & # 39; us Ramsey, Point, Texas Tech

H: 6-3 | W: 190 | Age: 18.8

Ramsey's value in the NBA will depend on the viability of his jump shot because he's largely a shot creator who doesn't add much extra value to the scoreboard. He shot 42.6 percent on 141 3-point attempts this season, but a poor 64.1 percent from the foul line leaves questions.

If the jumper falls, Ramsey probably seems like a good value to the Knicks at this point in the draft. If not, it probably won't be on the list for long.

28. Raptors – Xavier Tillman, Big, State of Michigan

H: 6-8 | W: 245 | Age: 21.2

Tillman is a prospect who has climbed the eraser boards in large part for doing the right thing. He was one of the best defenders in the country this season, setting excellent screens on the offensive end while making short-term plays, and even added a bit of scope to his offensive game despite not seeing game results yet.

Tillman is one of those prospects that lacks a significant edge that should still contribute in all the right ways. That seems to fit the spirit of the Raptors.

29. Lakers – Devon Dotson, Point, Kansas

H: 6-2 | W: 185 | Age: 21.0

It really seems like the Lakers should be looking for someone capable of replacing their Rajon Rondo minutes, and maybe Dotson can do that sooner than expected for a young player. The Kansas guard has tremendous pace, allowing him to hit the basket at will in transition and midfield.

You should also be able to shoot to the next level despite a poor 3-point percentage this season.

30. Celtics (via Bucks) – Aleksej Pokusevski, Big, Olympiacos B

H: 7-0 | W: 205 | Age: 18.2

Pokusevski is a long-term move, and given Boston's collection of early rounders, taking a selection of recruits and recruits is a logical choice. The 7 footer footer is intriguing because his skill set is more like a guard. You can shoot down catch shots, build offense from the rebound and find teammates as a passer.

There's not much short-term value here, but it's worth a try in the first round.