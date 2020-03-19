NBA Commissioner: League will consider many ideas if game can resume

%MINIFYHTML1536d0f1ef95bb97a1d4d98032b90de911% %MINIFYHTML1536d0f1ef95bb97a1d4d98032b90de912%

The NBA is considering an idea in which some players would be quarantined or isolated in order to compete against each other and provide basketball fans with some form of diversion from the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML1536d0f1ef95bb97a1d4d98032b90de913% %MINIFYHTML1536d0f1ef95bb97a1d4d98032b90de914%

NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that notion as one of several items under consideration by the league at this time during the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Silver made the comments in a televised interview on ESPN.

%MINIFYHTML1536d0f1ef95bb97a1d4d98032b90de915% %MINIFYHTML1536d0f1ef95bb97a1d4d98032b90de916%

"Maybe it's for a giant fundraiser or just for the collective good of the people," said Silver. "You take a subset of players and there is a protocol where they can be tested and quarantined and somehow isolated. … People are trapped at home. They need a distraction. They need to be entertained. "

I asked Adam Silver how he would determine if the NBA season could resume, and if so, how it would look, he told me that the league is considering three different options to move forward, including a possible one-time event for charity. Silver said, "All suggestions are welcome." pic.twitter.com/rX7D5oJvup – Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 19, 2020

Silver offered no predictions on when NBA games would resume. He said the league can, when conditions allow, resume games but without fans, a move the league was going to make last week before Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and caused the league to continue. that I thought would be a parenthesis. It is not a strike that will surely last several weeks and probably months.

Silver, as he often does, said he hopes the NBA can be a conduit for bringing about positive change in the country, especially now that there will be a real need.

"One thing I will say about the United States … we are an amazing country and some of the best inventions, some of the best innovations, some of the best minds are in this country," said Silver. "And I'm sure that because people are sitting at home but still working, they think about various things, such as how can we restart the economy and what role can the NBA play?"

Silver also said he doesn't know when the game can return. The NBA has said the shutdown will be at least 30 days, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has subsequently said it recommends that meetings of no more than 50 people be held before mid-May.

"I don't have a good sense of how long this period is going to be," Silver said.

In other matters, Silver discussed:

TEAM TEST

Silver said eight complete NBA teams have been tested for coronavirus, which is more than previously known, as well as members of other teams showing symptoms. The Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors have publicly said they have been tested; The Los Angeles Lakers said Tuesday they would be evaluated. The Detroit Pistons said a player was tested; That player, according to a person with knowledge of the situation and spoke to The Associated Press, was Christian Wood, who tested positive.

Silver did not say who the other teams tested were. However, he kept the decisions teams were making to test himself, even amid criticism.

"People didn't take these protocols so seriously until the NBA did what it did," Silver said.

Silver said it has not been tested.

NO PREDICTIONS

Silver would not offer a guess percentage as to his level of certainty that play will resume this season.

"I am optimistic by nature and I want to believe that we can save at least part of this season," said Silver.

Silver said the league "will try by all means we can,quot; to play basketball again soon, although he insisted that public health officials first approve any restart plan.

Asked by ESPN host Rachel Nichols if the league would crown the Houston Rockets' leading scorer James Harden, the scoring champion if the season didn't resume or if the league continued to vote for the traditional end-of-season awards, Silver said, “Still I'm not there. We will resolve it. I hope not only to deny it, but I'm not there yet. "