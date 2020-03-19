National Park Service suspends entry fees during coronavirus outbreak to aid social distancing – Up News Info San Francisco

– In an effort to help public social distancing, the National Park Service is waiving park entry fees during the coronavirus outbreak.

"This small step makes it a little easier for the American public to enjoy the outdoors in our amazing National Parks," Bernhardt said in a press release on Wednesday announcing that "entrance fees would be waived for parks that remain open. "

"Our vast public lands that are overseen by the Department offer special outdoor experiences to recreate, embrace nature and implement some social detachment," he said.

The National Park Service waives entry fees https://t.co/byfJaUyoWo %MINIFYHTML25f5f998ca75d4e4cf7abe92320db62413% %MINIFYHTML25f5f998ca75d4e4cf7abe92320db62414% – WTOC 11 (@ WTOC11) March 19, 2020

%MINIFYHTML25f5f998ca75d4e4cf7abe92320db62415% %MINIFYHTML25f5f998ca75d4e4cf7abe92320db62416%

Although the National Park Service has temporarily closed some parks, the vast majority remain fully or partially open.

Outdoor spaces are open to the public, but many facilities are closed.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for social distancing and handwashing while in the parks.