Musician serenades older residents blocked by coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

– At a time when most stores are closed and performances have been canceled, a musician in Tennessee found a way for the show to continue.

David DeLoach has turned a sidewalk into a stage-assisted living facility. Her audience includes her mother and some of the other Harmony residents at Brentwood in Brentwood, just south of Nashville.

The facility has been locked as a precaution against coronavirus. However, DeLoach didn't want her mother to feel lonely during isolation, so she found a way to see her, even if she's 40 feet away.

"I thought, hey, she has a balcony, she's at the back of the building. I can go back and talk to her from the side and still see her face to face," he told Up News Info affiliate WTVF. "And I thought, well Hey, she likes my music, I'll just bring my gear off the street and play for her. "

DeLoach has been back several times this week, playing the guitar and singing from outside the building for anyone who wants to listen.

"I've done thousands of concerts in my life and I enjoy this more than any other I've done before," he said.

He says that music can be the best remedy for the soul during this difficult time.

"I can't underestimate the power of music at a time like this," he says. "And kindness may be the best medicine for the heart."

DeLoach says he will continue to come back as much as he can to play, because he believes that music can help us overcome anything.

"We are all in this together and there are things we can do, little things that make a big difference, as they multiply in many people," he said.