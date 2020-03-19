Most Wanted crew members test positive for coronavirus: Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5888f17bec6cb426f98d607ef4f0b13b11% %MINIFYHTML5888f17bec6cb426f98d607ef4f0b13b12%

A crew member on the set of the CBS crime drama FBI: Most Wanted has tested positive for coronavirus, Deadline has confirmed. It is the latest case in the entertainment industry in a pandemic that has now passed 200,000 cases worldwide and killed nearly 10,000.

Some actors and crew from the Dick Wolf Production and Universal TV series had direct contact with the unidentified crew member and were briefed by human resources on the positive test. Director Lexi Alexander, who said she was told on Wednesday, said on Twitter that they were not informed quickly enough. Production had closed on March 12.

%MINIFYHTML5888f17bec6cb426f98d607ef4f0b13b13% %MINIFYHTML5888f17bec6cb426f98d607ef4f0b13b14%

"A Human Resources person just called to tell me that someone from the crew at my last job tested positive for Covid 19," he wrote yesterday in a series of posts. "Then, casually, he told me not to worry because I'm probably not infected. I'm furious … and like so many times in this industry, I don't know who to turn to."

%MINIFYHTML5888f17bec6cb426f98d607ef4f0b13b15% %MINIFYHTML5888f17bec6cb426f98d607ef4f0b13b16% Related story Coronavirus: TV shows that have halted or delayed production amid the outbreak

Alexander, who said it had not been examined, later added:

"Again … I am not worried about myself. If all companies downplay this for fear of lawsuits or because they have to bear medical expenses, we will not. No one understands that? This is no longer about individuals.

“Here's another thing. She told me that they are only calling the 6-10 people who they believed had been in contact with this crew member. Excuse me … don't you know how a virus works? If I was one of them, as a director, the entire team and cast are now affected. ”

A Human Resources person just called to tell me that someone from the crew at my last job tested positive for Covid 19. Then, casually, he told me not to worry that he's probably not infected. I'm furious … and like so many times in this industry, I don't know who to turn to. – Lexi Alexander (@Lexialex) March 18, 2020

Production on CBS & # 39; FBI: Most Wanted and its flagship FBI They stopped on March 12, as most of the current TV sessions were closed due to coronavirus concerns. The couple was part of a series of NBCUniversal series that closed, including all of Wolf's dramas that are still in production. Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D, Chicago Med Y Law and order: SVU, New Amsterdam Y Hypermarket, all from Universal TV.

For a list of television shows that have stopped streaming, cable, and broadcast, click here.