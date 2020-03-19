Morgan Stewart is dating Dr. Phil Jordan's son

Morgan Stewart has a new boyfriend, People magazine reported. Morgan has been in a relationship with Dr. Phil's son Jordan Mcgraw for approximately three months after she and her husband, Brendan Fitzpatrick, separated.

In an Instagram Live video on Wednesday, the E! The News Nightly Pop presenter confirmed the news. Although their relationship is relatively novel, Stewart explained that she and McGraw had already dated when they were much younger.

The host explained that they dated about ten years ago, but they just didn't love each other that much. Later he went out with another person. Morgan and McGraw, 34, were reportedly back together earlier this year and have since been glued to their hips.

According to Stewart, McGraw was very persistent and thought to herself that it wouldn't be a bad idea to date him. As previously reported, McGraw shared a photo of them hanging out in Paris, France, and the image showed them laughing and holding each other.

Fans Dr phil they are more than aware of the homonymous host, but their son rarely makes headlines. Heightline reports that Jordan is actually a singer and has been multiple bands since he embarked on a musical career as a teenager.

For the past week, amid news of the coronavirus outbreak, Stewart has been seen multiple times on McGraw's Instagram Stories, even when they were both hanging out in Malibu. This will be Stewart's first serious romance since she and her husband broke up after just three years.

In August Stewart announced their separation from the world, writing that they had been together for six years. However, both decided that it would be better to separate. As fans of the couple know, the formerRich Kids of Beverly Hills the co-stars were married about four years ago,

They first rose to fame in the entertainment industry as cast members of the reality series two years earlier. He proposed to her on the show in 2015.



