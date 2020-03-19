MLS Extends Season Suspension Through May – Up News Info Los Angeles

On Thursday, the Major League announced that it would extend that suspension until at least May 10 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. MLS had already announced last week that it would suspend its season for 30 days. The 2020 MLS season, which began on February 29, was roughly two weeks old when play stopped.

Here is the full MLS statement:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guide to postponing events involving more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its games during this time period. MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including delaying the end of the season and playing the MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season. The league is also identifying other available dates. . Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees, and partners, and will coordinate with federal and local public health authorities, as well as other sports organizations.

%MINIFYHTML53e6637dcc0194c90baff57725b65f0911% %MINIFYHTML53e6637dcc0194c90baff57725b65f0912%

The league still hopes to play all of its games this season. That plan could delay the MLS Cup until early December. MLS Commissioner Don Garber said the league will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season at the appropriate time.