MLB seeks to cancel draft 2020; why such a move makes sense

MLB is reportedly looking for ways to cut costs as it faces not having games until at least May due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

The Associated Press reported an option that caught the eye on Wednesday night: cancel this year's amateur draft and adjust the international signing period. The draft is slated for mid-June in Omaha, Nebraska, site of the now canceled University World Series. The new signing period begins on July 2.

It's unclear whether draft-eligible players could still sign as free agents instead of being selected. This option would be important to pitchers, particularly given the frequency of injuries on the job and the possible loss of income should they be forced to remain amateurs and then injure their elbow or shoulder.

Assuming top-tier talent remains unchanged, here is a quick look at why MLB should cancel:

Makes sense from a baseball point of view

Prospects have had their high school or college seasons disrupted or canceled due to security concerns surrounding the virus, so scouts and teams will not be able to conduct further pre-draft evaluations. Players also can't improve their skills in game competition, something that could help a cutting edge prospect. Some college players will have a chance to try again in 2021 if the NCAA, as expected, grants them an additional year of eligibility.

Less action in the game adds uncertainty to teams, which bet 40 or more fans every year in hopes that some of them will become the best players in the major leagues.

It's a worthwhile trade move

The AP reported that the 30 MLB clubs spend about $ 400 million a year combined in signing bonuses for amateur players. Draft teams receive the majority of that money, with seven-figure bonuses reserved for first-round players. Once again, teams won't be as comfortable investing in players who haven't played an entire amateur season.

International spending has been limited and evenly distributed among clubs in recent years to promote competitive balance in the $ 10 billion industry; According to Baseball America figures, teams have $ 166.2 million, or approximately $ 5.5 million per team, to spend during the 2019-20 signing period, which ends June 15.

Drafts and international signing rules are subject to collective bargaining, so MLB is in talks with the MLB Players Association about these possible changes, as well as many other financial aspects of the CBA, including the advance of money to MLB players, who do not receive checks until after the season begins.

The AP noted that MLB may unilaterally change the CBA based on the national emergency that is in effect due to the global coronavirus pandemic.