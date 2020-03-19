Missing March Madness? NCAA Launches NCAA Tournament Highlights Support – Up News Info Tampa

Today is a bit bittersweet day for sports fans. If there were not a continuous coronavirus pandemic, the first round of the NCAA Men's Tournament would begin today at sites across the country.

Recognizing that fans are probably feeling a little depressed and hungry for basketball or good news right now, the NCAA has put together a group of the best moments in tournament history to entertain fans.

To celebrate our past tournaments, we are launching a stand that brings together some of the best #MarchMadnessMoments against each other. The support was selected and planted by @TheAndyKatz. Voting begins at noon ET on our social platforms with the left side of the support. Let's do it! pic.twitter.com/J18IlsDuuo – NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2020

The bracket is divided into four regions, each of which focuses on a specific period of time where the moments occurred. So for example, there is a region for the Round of 64, or the first round. Then there is a region for Round 32 and Sweet 16, one for Elite 8 and one for Final Four and National Championship.

Fans can go to the official NCAA website and watch videos of the moments and then vote for their favorites. The first round of voting begins today at 12 p.m. ITS T.

Here are the clashes in the first round.

Round of 64

The n. ° 1 UMBC defeats n. # 1 Virginia in 2018 vs. n. # 16 Georgetown beats victory against n. 16 Princeton in 1989

No. 8 No. 15, Hampton, upsets the state of Iowa in 2001 vs. Northern Iowa's Paul Jesperson hits the midfield buzzer in 2016

# 5 Bo Kimble's left-footed free kick tribute by Loyola Marymount to Hank Gathers in 1990 against CJ McCollum and Lehigh teased Duke in 2012

The first appearance and victory of Northwestern's NCAA # 4 tournament in 2017 against Mercer dances over Duke in 2014

# 6 Steve Nash and Santa Clara defeated Arizona in 1993 against Loyola Chicago's # 11 Donte Ingram hits Miami (FL) in 2018

# 3 Princeton beats UCLA in 1996 vs. R.J. Georgia State Hunter beats a game winner in 2015

# 7 Richmond becomes the first No. 15 seed to win the first round over Syracuse vs. # 10 Steph Curry scores 40 points against Gonzaga in 2008

# 2 Bryce Drew of Valparaíso rang the bell in 1998 against # 15 Ty Rogers rang the bell in 2008

Round of 32 and Sweet 16

Winner of Danny Ainge's # 1 game for BYU in 1981 vs. # 16 James Forrest in 1992

Winner of Clayton Custer's # 8 game of Loyola Chicago in 2018 against Trey Burke of # 9 Michigan draw shot against Kansas in 2013

# 5 Tate George & # 39; s buzzer in 1990 vs. # 12 Reed medium shot in 1981 in 1981

# 4 The Gulf Coast of Florida makes Sweet 16 and generates the nickname "Dunk City,quot; vs. # 13 Nevada's 22-point return in 2018

Winner of Gonzaga's game # 6 in 1999 against Florida's # 11 Chris Chiozza at the MSG in 2017 in Wisconsin

# 3 Michigan's Jordan Poole puncher over Houston in 2018 against the Kansas State double-overtime thriller versus # 14 against Xavier in 2010

# 7 Ali Farokhmanesh's Dagger of Northern Iowa vs. Kansas in 2010 vs. # 10 Jimmer (Fredette) hobby in 2011

# 2 UCLA's Tyus Edney buzzer in 1995 versus # 15 Bronson Koenig's whistle from Wisconsin vs. Xavier in 2016

Final Four and National Championship

# 1 Texas Western National Championship in 1966 vs. # 16 Villanova's victory over seed # 1 Georgetown in 1985

Syracuse's # 8 Hakim Warrick title sealing block in 2003 against Gordon Hayward's nearly winning game # 9 hit of Butler in 2010

The winner of Michael Jordan's number 5 game in 1982 vs. UNLV's 12th win over Duke in 1990

# 4 NC State wins the national title in 1983 vs. # 13 Virginia National Trade Title in 2019

# 6 Duke ends UNLV winning streak in 1991 vs. # 11 Wisconsin ends the perfect Kentucky season in 2015

# 3 Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird in 1979 vs. # 14 Bill Walton's 21-for-22 performance in 1993

Shot # 7 of Mario Chalmers from Kansas in 2008 vs. Winner of Indiana's Keith Smart Game # 10 in 1987

# 2 Kris Jenkins, Villanova's national title winner, 2016 title winner vs. # 15 Indiana's perfect season in 1976

Elite 8

Christina Laettner, Duke's # 1, rang the bell against Kentucky in 1992 against Michigan State-Kentucky # 16 double overtime suspense in 2005

Villanova's # 8 Scottie Reynolds rang the bell in 2009 against George Mason's # 9 Cinderella reached the Final Four in 2006

Winner of game # 5 Luke Maye of North Carolina against Kentucky in 2017 vs. # 12 Auburn reaches the first Final Four in 2019

# 4 The return of Illinois in 2005 vs. # 13 Christian Laettner's hit against UConn in 1990

Marquette's Dwyane Wade triple double in 2003 against 2014's No. 11 game winner Aaron Harrison of Kentucky

UCLA's return n. ° 3 in 2006 against VCU n. 14th outperforms Kansas in 2011

# 7 Michigan State defeats Duke No. 1 overall in 2019 against # 10 Loyola Chicago reaches Final Four in 2018

# 2 Virginia's Mamadi Diakite forced overtime to ring the bell against Purdue in 2019 vs. # 15, winner of the John Lucas III game in 2004