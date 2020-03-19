Missing March Madness: How No. 1 Georgetown escaped being & # 39; UMBC & # 39; d & # 39; by Princeton of 16 seeds

One of the prices of covering the NCAA Tournament, as I have done every year since 1988, is that it is impossible not to miss much.

I have missed the NCAA tournament games that I would have loved to see, that I should have seen, for many different reasons, most of which I will share with you over the course of the next few weeks.

Because I missed those games, and because we're all missing all the games with 2020 March Madness canceled, it seemed like this would be a great time to go back to the NCAA vault and catch up on what I missed the first time around. .

We'll start with the first round and take you through the NCAA Championship Game.

First: No. 16 Princeton vs. No. 1 Georgetown, East Region, 1989.

Why I missed it: I went to dinner. Wasn't it so stupid?

March 17, 1989 Site: Providence Civic Center

Providence Civic Center Rules at the moment: 45-second clock, no repeat check, 3-point line set to 19 feet, 9 inches. They all had an impact on the outcome.

Coaches: John Thompson (Georgetown); Pete Lane (Princeton)

John Thompson (Georgetown); Pete Lane (Princeton) Announcers: Mike Gorman, now voice of the Boston Celtics, and Ronnie Perry, legend of Holy Cross

Although my time at The Pittsburgh Press at the time covered the Duquesne Dukes on Atlantic 10, the person who had been on the beat for Pitt left during the season to take a job at our competitor, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Different writers took turns covering the team for the rest of the season, and I had to go to the Midwest Region first round spot in Indianapolis, where Pitt lost an 8-9 game to Ball State.

I wasn't 100% dumb that weekend, because I noticed that the Chicago Bulls were playing against the Indiana Pacers that Saturday night, and I got the badge for my first chance to see Michael Jordan in person. But on Friday night between games on Thursday and Saturday at the tournament, I went out to dinner with two or three other sports journalists at a restaurant that had no televisions.

After all, Princeton was going to be kicked out by the Hoyas, right?

Georgetown entered the game 26-4, having won the Big East Tournament by an average of 20.7 points. Princeton was the Ivy League champion, but lost three times in the conference during the regular season and had a 17-7 record. It was supposed to be an annihilation. Instead, it was a classic.

Princeton entered the game with the intention of using every available shot clock second and then scoring on a layup at the last possible moment. That was the plan, and it could not have been more precisely executed, particularly in the first half.

Sophomore center Kit Mueller, who averaged 15.8 points for the Tigers, attempted to rank highest, regardless of whether the Hoyas lined up in person or zone. He was just 6-7, compared to Hoyas' freshman star Alonzo Mourning, 6-11. From there, he was able to find cutting teammates or open shooters and finished with eight assists.

Annoyed by the defense of the Princeton area, and perhaps feeling pressure in the game: "The pressure is really on Georgetown," said Perry, the Hoyas committed five turnovers in the first 11 minutes of the game and fell behind, 15-10, when Thompson called time-out with 7: 51 left in the first half.

Court reserve Matt Lapin scored nine points in the first half and was able to play alongside Mueller to give the Tigers an appearance of two greats that made them a little less vulnerable to Georgetown's physical power. I say "slightly,quot; because the Hoyas had 17 of the first 18 rebounds available in the second half and beat the Tigers 32-13 on the boards.

When Princeton took a 29-21 lead at halftime, just before the break, Hoyas' frustrated guard, Charles Smith, was called in for an intentional foul for stopping a Princeton player to avoid one more cut at the back door. . ESPN studio host John Saunders came in and stated, "I guess 'wordless' is the best way to describe it."

Outside of the break, Princeton guard Jerry Doyle broke free with a cut in the lane and scored to put the Tigers ahead by 10, but shortly afterward committed a silly foul that put him on the bench with four personnel. Georgetown quickly cut the lead, with Mourning dominating the baseline and guiding the Tigers to simply clear if he caught the ball. They had no chance to stop him, and decided not to accumulate more fouls on his frontcourt. Georgetown got its first lead with 10:22 remaining, and that should have been it. But it was not like that.

Princeton started swapping scores with the Hoyas, not at a fast pace, of course, just taking as long on the offense as possible and slowing down Georgetown's attack as much as they could.

With the Tigers up 45-43, Mueller fouled Duel below Hoyas' goal. Duel twisted a short elbow in the swap and caught Mueller's lip. Officials called nothing, and without a replay review in place, Mourning simply went to the line and hit two free throws to tie.

Mueller then executed a sizzling cut down the lane and Lapin hit him with a sweet pass that led to a layup and a 47-45 lead. With 3:44 remaining, Georgetown's Mark Tillmon traveled after scoring an offensive rebound. Princeton had a shot at a multiple possession lead.

With 2:57 remaining, Princeton broke desperate pressure and gave Doyle the ball at the right baseline. Luto was the only defender; the Hoyas did not need more. Doyle tried to challenge him, and Mourning easily wiped out the attempt.

Luto tied the game with two free throws, and after a Princeton possession failed to score, he was fouled again in a sequence when he tipped the ball four times without any Tigers player reaching it. He made a free throw for a 50-49 lead.

Carril called for time with 15 seconds remaining and, after receiving instructions, the Tigers returned to the field to a great ovation. They ran a boat handover on top of the key to star guard Bob Scrabis, with a new revision from Mueller about Bobby Winston, who picked up Scrabis in the swap. But using Mueller as the coach meant, wow! He reached up and put his fingers on the shot, knocking him to the ground. And when he left the Georgetown limits with a second to play and time for the Tigers to try once more, Mourning blocked Mueller's trade.

The crowd booed mercilessly.

"It is an understatement to say that Princeton deserved to win that game," Thompson told Perry later on the court.

Final score: Georgetown 50, Princeton 49.