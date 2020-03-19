Missing March Madness bracket: playing the full schedule, scores for the NCAA Tournament 2020

The 2019-20 season marks an enviable first moment in the historical history of the NCAA Tournament: there is no NCAA Tournament.

%MINIFYHTML571650751aafdefb23bbfc7df9cfb29511% %MINIFYHTML571650751aafdefb23bbfc7df9cfb29512%

The NCAA on March 12 made the undoubtedly difficult decision to cancel March Madness, prematurely ending the season and leaving only questions about what might have been. And while college basketball isn't the only sporting competition that's missing right now, it certainly feels sharper without that familiar and frantic sprint to the finish line.

Which brings us to this: Instead of a real tournament, of surprises, doorbells, barn burners, the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, Sporting News will play the entire NCAA 2020 Tournament ourselves.

MORE: Final Screenings of SN March Madness

SN will use Ryan Fagan's final projected 68 Course to create the field and, starting Thursday, will play the NCAA Tournament in the course it was supposed to take, until the national championship game on April 6. And each team will move forward not on who SN thinks they could have won, but based on a vote in SN's social poll, released on the respective day the games would have been played.

That's kind of crazy March.

With that, here is everything you need to know about the March Madness support it might have been: seeds, scores, and highlights.

March Madness seeds by region

Midwest

1. Kansas

2. Creighton

3. State of Michigan

4. Louisville

5. butler

6. West Virginia

7. Illinois

8. Houston

9. Indiana

10. State of Utah

11. ETSU

12. Cincinnati

13. Akron

14. Belmont

15. State of North Dakota

16. Robert Morris / N.C. Central

West

1. Gonzaga

2. State of San Diego

3. Maryland

4. Oregon

5. Auburn

6. BYU

7. Santa Maria

8. Colorado

9. Oklahoma

10. State of Arizona

11. State of North Carolina / State of Wichita

12. freedom

13. State of New Mexico

14. UC Irvine

15. Boston University

16. Siena / Prairie View A,amp;M

East

1. Dayton

2. State of Florida

3. Duke

4. Seton Hall

5. Ohio State

6. Iowa

7. Michigan

8. Providence

9. Rutgers

10. Marquette

11. UCLA / Richmond

12. Yale

13. Vermont

14. Northern Kentucky

15. Hofstra

16. Eastern Washington

South

1. Baylor

2. Villanova

3. Kentucky

4. Wisconsin

5. Virginia

6. Penn State

7. Arizona

8. LSU

9. USC

10. Florida

11. Texas Tech

12. Stephen F. Austin

13. North Texas

14. Bradley

15. Winthrop

16. Little Rock

MORE: Ranking of the Top 80 Surprises in March Madness History

First round matches

Thursday, March 19

Match Leave (1) Kansas vs. (16) N.C. Central TBD (8) Houston vs. (9) Indiana TBD (5) Butler vs. (12) Cincinnati TBD (4) Louisville vs. (13) Akron TBD (6) West Virginia vs. (11) ETSU TBD (3) State of Michigan vs. (14) Belmont TBD (7) Illinois vs. (10) State of Utah TBD (2) Creighton vs. (15) State of North Dakota TBD (1) Dayton vs. (16) Eastern Washington TBD (8) Providence vs. (9) Rutgers TBD (5) State of Ohio vs. (12) Yale TBD (4) Seton Hall vs. (13) Vermont TBD (6) Iowa vs. (11) Richmond TBD (3) Duke vs. (14) Northern Kentucky TBD (7) Michigan vs. (10) Marquette TBD (2) State of Florida vs. (15) Hofstra TBD

Friday March 20

Match Leave (1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Siena TBD (8) Colorado vs. (9) Oklahoma TBD (5) Auburn vs. (12) Liberty TBD (4) Oregon vs. (13) State of New Mexico TBD (6) BYU vs. (11) State of Wichita TBD (3) Maryland vs. (14) UC Irvine TBD (7) Saint Mary & # 39; s vs. (10) State of Arizona TBD (2) State of San Diego vs. (15) Boston Univ TBD (1) Baylor vs. (16) Little Rock TBD (8) LSU vs. (9) USC TBD (5) Virginia vs. (12) Stephen F. Austin TBD (4) Wisconsin vs. (13) North Texas TBD (6) Penn State vs. (11) Texas Tech TBD (3) Kentucky vs. (14) Bradley TBD (7) Arizona vs. (10) Florida TBD (2) Villanova vs. (15) Winthrop TBD

Second round matches

Saturday March 21

Match Leave TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD

Friday March 22th

Match Leave TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD

MORE: The Best Buzzers in March Madness History

Sweet 16 showdowns

Thursday, March 26

Match Leave TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD

Friday March 27

Match Leave TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD

Elite Eight matchups

Saturday March 28

Match Leave TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD

Sunday, March 29

Match Leave TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD

INSIDE MADNESS: 80 years of Final Four memories

The last four

Saturday, April 4

Match Leave TBD vs. TBD TBD TBD vs. TBD TBD

National Championship

Monday, April 6