Missing March Madness bracket: playing the full schedule, scores for the NCAA Tournament 2020

The 2019-20 season marks an enviable first moment in the historical history of the NCAA Tournament: there is no NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA on March 12 made the undoubtedly difficult decision to cancel March Madness, prematurely ending the season and leaving only questions about what might have been. And while college basketball isn't the only sporting competition that's missing right now, it certainly feels sharper without that familiar and frantic sprint to the finish line.
Which brings us to this: Instead of a real tournament, of surprises, doorbells, barn burners, the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat, Sporting News will play the entire NCAA 2020 Tournament ourselves.
MORE: Final Screenings of SN March Madness
SN will use Ryan Fagan's final projected 68 Course to create the field and, starting Thursday, will play the NCAA Tournament in the course it was supposed to take, until the national championship game on April 6. And each team will move forward not on who SN thinks they could have won, but based on a vote in SN's social poll, released on the respective day the games would have been played.
That's kind of crazy March.
With that, here is everything you need to know about the March Madness support it might have been: seeds, scores, and highlights.
March Madness seeds by region
Midwest
1. Kansas
2. Creighton
3. State of Michigan
4. Louisville
5. butler
6. West Virginia
7. Illinois
8. Houston
9. Indiana
10. State of Utah
11. ETSU
12. Cincinnati
13. Akron
14. Belmont
15. State of North Dakota
16. Robert Morris / N.C. Central
West
1. Gonzaga
2. State of San Diego
3. Maryland
4. Oregon
5. Auburn
6. BYU
7. Santa Maria
8. Colorado
9. Oklahoma
10. State of Arizona
11. State of North Carolina / State of Wichita
12. freedom
13. State of New Mexico
14. UC Irvine
15. Boston University
16. Siena / Prairie View A,amp;M
East
1. Dayton
2. State of Florida
3. Duke
4. Seton Hall
5. Ohio State
6. Iowa
7. Michigan
8. Providence
9. Rutgers
10. Marquette
11. UCLA / Richmond
12. Yale
13. Vermont
14. Northern Kentucky
15. Hofstra
16. Eastern Washington
South
1. Baylor
2. Villanova
3. Kentucky
4. Wisconsin
5. Virginia
6. Penn State
7. Arizona
8. LSU
9. USC
10. Florida
11. Texas Tech
12. Stephen F. Austin
13. North Texas
14. Bradley
15. Winthrop
16. Little Rock
MORE: Ranking of the Top 80 Surprises in March Madness History
First round matches
Thursday, March 19
|Match
|Leave
|(1) Kansas vs. (16) N.C. Central
|TBD
|(8) Houston vs. (9) Indiana
|TBD
|(5) Butler vs. (12) Cincinnati
|TBD
|(4) Louisville vs. (13) Akron
|TBD
|(6) West Virginia vs. (11) ETSU
|TBD
|(3) State of Michigan vs. (14) Belmont
|TBD
|(7) Illinois vs. (10) State of Utah
|TBD
|(2) Creighton vs. (15) State of North Dakota
|TBD
|(1) Dayton vs. (16) Eastern Washington
|TBD
|(8) Providence vs. (9) Rutgers
|TBD
|(5) State of Ohio vs. (12) Yale
|TBD
|(4) Seton Hall vs. (13) Vermont
|TBD
|(6) Iowa vs. (11) Richmond
|TBD
|(3) Duke vs. (14) Northern Kentucky
|TBD
|(7) Michigan vs. (10) Marquette
|TBD
|(2) State of Florida vs. (15) Hofstra
|TBD
Friday March 20
|Match
|Leave
|(1) Gonzaga vs. (16) Siena
|TBD
|(8) Colorado vs. (9) Oklahoma
|TBD
|(5) Auburn vs. (12) Liberty
|TBD
|(4) Oregon vs. (13) State of New Mexico
|TBD
|(6) BYU vs. (11) State of Wichita
|TBD
|(3) Maryland vs. (14) UC Irvine
|TBD
|(7) Saint Mary & # 39; s vs. (10) State of Arizona
|TBD
|(2) State of San Diego vs. (15) Boston Univ
|TBD
|(1) Baylor vs. (16) Little Rock
|TBD
|(8) LSU vs. (9) USC
|TBD
|(5) Virginia vs. (12) Stephen F. Austin
|TBD
|(4) Wisconsin vs. (13) North Texas
|TBD
|(6) Penn State vs. (11) Texas Tech
|TBD
|(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Bradley
|TBD
|(7) Arizona vs. (10) Florida
|TBD
|(2) Villanova vs. (15) Winthrop
|TBD
Second round matches
Saturday March 21
|Match
|Leave
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
Friday March 22th
|Match
|Leave
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
MORE: The Best Buzzers in March Madness History
Sweet 16 showdowns
Thursday, March 26
|Match
|Leave
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
Friday March 27
|Match
|Leave
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
Elite Eight matchups
Saturday March 28
|Match
|Leave
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
Sunday, March 29
|Match
|Leave
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
INSIDE MADNESS: 80 years of Final Four memories
The last four
Saturday, April 4
|Match
|Leave
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
National Championship
Monday, April 6
|Match
|Leave
|TBD vs. TBD
|TBD
%MINIFYHTML571650751aafdefb23bbfc7df9cfb29513%