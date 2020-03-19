Missing Madness 2020: Top 10 things I would have loved to see at the NCAA Tournament

%MINIFYHTML4c06ffae947609d33314055706d13eaf11% %MINIFYHTML4c06ffae947609d33314055706d13eaf12%

The ball was scheduled to air shortly after noon today. It is unknown who would have been in that opening game, where it would have been played, who would have been the game official and whether any of the teams involved would have had a real shot at the championship. However, they would have been in the NCAA Tournament, so they would have had a chance. And that's what has always made this event extraordinary.

Like most of you, I would have seen that game on television. I have covered 32 NCAA tournaments, starting in 1988, but I have seen the first round on television almost as often as in the arena.

There are many reasons why I've often been out of the arena on opening day: travel costs when I was in the newspaper business, joining the old Sporting News Radio team from 2001-08 to do the full shows. which we call the “Central Tournament” and last year I took the opportunity to visit the Sporting News headquarters in Charlotte to spend time with co-workers that I rarely see.

That was the plan this year, too: two days in Charlotte, then a trip to Greensboro to cover (most likely) the adventures of Maryland and Duke.

So I will miss the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the best day in the sport, because it lasts 48 hours, just like most of you. I would have watched on television, diverting my attention from one game to another, depending on which one was more compelling and what the television timeout was.

Here's what I expected to see this year, that we never will:

Dayton invading Indy

As Bill Self established in a recent conversation with reporters, Kansas had chosen to play Houston in the event that they were number one in the tournament overall rankings, which was almost certain. The most likely scenario at that point would have seen Baylor lose at some point in the Big 12 Tournament and fall to the edge of the No. 1 seed line or slide to No. 2. That would have led the Flyers to a No. 1 seed. with geographic preference, which would have been the short trip to Indianapolis (more than a plane trip to New York). Dayton fans are the most loyal in the game, sticking to his show through tough seasons and changing conference affiliations. They were rewarded with the show's best year in five decades, along with the show's first National Coach of the Year at Anthony Grant, and thousands would have wanted seats at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ashton Hagans Returns

It never made sense to me that Hagans received such criticism, just as Kentucky found the pace that led to 12 wins in 14 games. I felt bad for him because he felt the need to walk away from the team for his last regular season game, which the Wildcats won on a dramatic comeback in Florida, and I was looking forward to seeing him bounce back in SEC or NCAA tournaments.

Leonard Hamilton in the spotlight

He created winning programs in places where (Miami) or rarely (State of Florida) had never been achieved. He's only 18 wins out of 600. Why isn't that more respected? The state of Florida had the opportunity to reach the first Final Four in Hamilton; instead, the Seminoles received a trophy they deserved (after all, they won the ACC regular season) for a tournament that was not completed.

Seton Hall Shot

The Pirates did not end the regular season in great style, losing to Villanova and Creighton when the All-American Myles Powell suddenly struggled to find his touch on the perimeter. There was still the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden to put everything back in order. I guess the Hall probably couldn't have ended better than the Final Four gate, but I wanted to see Powell get the opportunity he earned by making the big shots he specialized in delivering.

Malachi Flynn

You probably never would have had a chance to see him in person, as the state of San Diego would likely be located in the Western Region, opening the tournament in Sacramento. But I loved how Flyn played under pressure in some of the Aztecs' close games and, we all know, the NCAA Tournament is all about pressure.

Rutgers in the bracket

Since 1991, the Scarlet Knights have not won the NCAA Tournament. This year, they did. Their late-season victories against Maryland and Purdue placed them firmly in every support projection considered by the BracketMatrix.com build, including Sporting News & # 39 ;. Even if they had lost their second round game of the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan, they were preparing for the start of noon when the event was canceled, the Knights would still have been there.

Could Providence have kept rolling?

The Friars won six in a row to close the season, and eight of their last 10, which included four wins over teams projected as a consensus among the top 5 in the Bracket Matrix and five expected to be on the field.

Steve Forbes moment

Ever since he became the head coach at East Tennessee State, after he lost his job in Tennessee, after spending time as a coach at the university and after having had the opportunity to join Gregg Marshall at the Wichita bank. State – Forbes has done an exceptional job. Each of the five Buccaneer teams he has coached won at least 24 games, with the 2017 edition reaching the NCAA. But this was by far his best team, with a legitimate shot to win a game or two. The Buccaneers were 30-4. They played Kansas hard on the road and entered the LSU and won by double digits. They had a chance.

One last lap for Payton Pritchard

He was an early freshman on a Final Four Oregon team. Now he was a legitimate All-American on a team with a chance to return. Perhaps he was the last player to want to see the ball if his team had a two-point lead with 10 seconds remaining.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

I covered basketball at the Georgia Dome in the 2001 Regional Final (Michigan State over Temple), in the 2012 Regional Final (Kentucky over Baylor), and in the 2002, 2007, and 2013 Final Fours (Maryland, Florida, and Louisville were the winners ). This would have been my first trip to this new building, which is quite surprising. It seems like it might be a while before I get there.