Minnesota man returns home to family after Wuhan closure, 2-week quarantine – Up News Info

A Minnesota man shares his perspective of social isolation in Minnesota after spending weeks locked up while abroad in China.

Yulin Yin was visiting the family for the Chinese New Year in Wuhan City in January. That's where health officials say the COVID-19 virus originated.

Within days of Yin's arrival, the city was locked up.

It took him weeks to get home to his family. He would eventually take a flight back to the United States, but he had to be quarantined (as a precaution) for two weeks at an air base in San Diego before flying back to Minnesota.

Now he stays inside his home in Minneapolis with his wife and young daughter.

"It's like deja vu," said Yin.

Yin says he hopes people will see the progress that has been made in China since social isolation and security closings began just two months ago.

"Just for the common good, try to stay home as long as you can," Yin said.

Three weeks ago, China reported that new daily cases of COVID-19 were around 2,000 per day. On Tuesday, the country reported only 21 new cases.

China reported Tuesday that it had 80,881 cases and 3,226 deaths since health officials began tracking the outbreak. Most of those infected have recovered.