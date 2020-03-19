Minnesota jury accuses sheriff's deputy of shooting death

%MINIFYHTMLc464e14aab4bad9a45d86ac25985f9ad11% %MINIFYHTMLc464e14aab4bad9a45d86ac25985f9ad12%

Freshwater, Minnesota (AP) – A Minnesota sheriff's deputy was acquitted of second-degree manslaughter Thursday in the 2018 fatal shooting of a suicidal man who took a pistol to his head while kneeling on the street during a 40-minute standoff with police .

Prosecutors said Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Krook acted with guilty negligence and created unreasonable risk when he shot Benjamin Evans, 23, on April 12, 2018. Defense attorneys argued that Evans, an emergency medical technician and trial firefighter wanted to die. and he knew he would live if he lowered his gun.

%MINIFYHTMLc464e14aab4bad9a45d86ac25985f9ad13% %MINIFYHTMLc464e14aab4bad9a45d86ac25985f9ad14%

Minnesota Public Radio News reported that the jury reached its verdict after deliberating for a total of seven hours.

%MINIFYHTMLc464e14aab4bad9a45d86ac25985f9ad15% %MINIFYHTMLc464e14aab4bad9a45d86ac25985f9ad16%

Krook stated that he feels horrible for shooting Evans, but that he had no choice because his life and the lives of other officers were threatened. Krook told the jury that he felt threatened despite Evans repeatedly saying he did not want to hurt officers.

"People say that to give you a false sense of security. It's not reassuring to me, "Krook said. As Evans held the gun to his head, Krook, 32, said," The bullets don't stop after they pierced someone. "

Krook was among the officers who responded to a report of a suicide gunman on Lake Elmo, about 30 miles northeast of Minneapolis. When officers first arrived, they found Evans kneeling at an intersection, with a gun to his head, according to court testimony.

Evans had moved from St. Louis to Minnesota to be with his girlfriend, and she had recently broken up with him and he lost his job. On the night of April 11, 2018, after his ex-girlfriend rejected his pleas to marry, he put on his firefighter uniform, wrote two suicide notes, and left his home with his gun, according to eyewitness testimony.

Prosecutors said that during the confrontation, Evans never pointed his gun at anyone other than himself. But defense attorneys said Krook was uncomfortable with the way Evans was turning his head, fearing that if Evans fired his weapon, the bullet's trajectory could hit officers.

An improved version of the video and audio of the car squad from body cameras replayed at the trial showed Evans kneeling on the street, his right hand holding the gun to his head. Sometimes, he quickly twisted his torso and shook his head left and right. A deputy can be heard repeatedly begging Evans to drop his gun.

When Evans turned his head quickly from side to side, Krook was heard saying, "I feel uncomfortable with him turning his head, just so you know." Moments later, as Evans spoke, Krook fired four rounds, hitting Evans once. Then he ran to Evans and shot three more times.

Evans was finally shot twice in the chest, once in the side and once in the leg.

Krook is the third Minnesota officer in recent years charged with an on-duty murder. Former San Antonio officer Jerónimo Yáñez was acquitted in the murder of Philando Castile in July 2016, and former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor was convicted in the Justine Ruszczyk Damond shooting in July 2017.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)