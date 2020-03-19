Minnesota coronavirus: number of positive COVID-19 cases rises to 89 – Up News Info

Health officials announced Thursday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota increased to 89, from 77 on Wednesday.

Cases remain clustered in the heart of the Twin Cities subway, according to a map released by the Minnesota Department of Health. Hennepin County only has 32 cases, and almost all of its surrounding counties have at least one confirmed case.

As of Thursday, the number of people tested in Minnesota is 3,038.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that due to a shortage of test kits in Minnesota, there is a backlog of 1,700 samples frozen and awaiting results.

While expressing frustration at the federal response to the outbreak, the governor told reporters that he personally called Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the state shortage. Pence leads the federal effort against the outbreak.

"We have had to freeze 1,700 samples. We cannot test them," Walz said. "Those are people who need to be evaluated."

In Minnesota, the COVID-19 outbreak has led to the closure of schools, restaurants, salons, shopping malls, and even the northern border with Canada.

For most of those who get the virus, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with compromised respiratory systems.

Health officials say healthy people who begin to show signs of symptoms should be quarantined and not seek proof because of the shortage. People at risk who show symptoms are encouraged to call their healthcare provider.