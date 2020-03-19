Minnesota coronavirus: life goes on for Caledonian residents despite self-quarantine – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Across the state, people continue to adjust to a quarantined life. That includes Houston County in the southeastern part of the state.

"They are worried, yes. I would say they are. But life also goes on, ”said Dianne Schuldt from Caledonia.

%MINIFYHTML26e198c8fb36dffe9162f704af3d574d11% %MINIFYHTML26e198c8fb36dffe9162f704af3d574d12%

Some people enjoy the nearby landscape in early spring almost in seclusion, worried about getting too close to their neighbors.

"You don't have to spread germs anywhere you can do your thing," said Schuldt.

For Schuldt, that means more time on the farm, as he plans to tweak his barn quilt art and plan a party this summer.

“The barn here will be 100 years old in July. You really should have a party, so this Covid business has to be done. I hope so, "said Schuldt.

Schuldt and many like her feel somewhat fortunate that there is so much to do in their own homes, but that doesn't stop them from caring about others.

"We have a daughter, she is 26 years old, she lives with us. She is a nurse at La Crosse. She sees things, cares about them in the medical field," said Patty Schieber of Caledonia.

For people like Eric Cordes, not much has changed. He runs an antique shop in central Caledonia and is used to working alone. And now, he is seeing the value in it.

"Some days I wouldn't even know. It's very nice. I get to work alone and discipline myself every day," Cordes said.

Farmers near Caledonia say they too feel lucky to be able to work while in quarantine.