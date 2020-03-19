Minnesota coronavirus: grocery stores looking for more workers – Up News Info

– Because some Minnesota companies shut down during the COVID-19 outbreak, others need more help.

Grocery stores in the Twin Cities are working to keep up with demand as shoppers try to have enough food and essentials to survive in case they have to be quarantined. It is part of the reason why several local chains are hiring.

On Wednesday afternoon, grocery shoppers grabbed the items on their list without the same intensity seen late last week, but there's no denying that keeping certain items on the shelves remains a problem.

Outside of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, some stores have run out of certain meats, eggs, and bread. But the shelves are well-stocked for the most part, and that's thanks in large part to dedicated workers. And several supermarket chains could use a few more of those people.

Market and Kowalski's Festival Foods posted on Facebook that they are hiring. The need for more staff is not just because they are busy during the COVID-19 outbreak, but because it helps a community of workers suddenly on the unemployment line.

Governor Tim Walz has ordered that all bars, restaurants and some entertainment options be closed temporarily earlier this week to stop the spread of the virus.

Lunds & Byerlys could use some help with their online orders as they have been recovered during the outbreak. And all three chains need more members of the cleaning team as they try to keep surfaces sanitized, especially at night.

As stores put limits on the amount of certain foods and essentials that people can buy, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement that the supply chain remains stable. He only asks people to buy no more than a week of groceries.

Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski’s and Festival have application forms on their websites. A Kowalski spokesperson said the chain is trying to speed up the hiring process so that new employees can start working as soon as possible.

