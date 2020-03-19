Minneapolis Public Schools Helping Students Get Meals, Educational Materials – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As many of us struggle with all the changes the outbreak is adding to our daily lives, it is comforting to see people stepping up to fill a need.

The Minneapolis Public Schools launched aid for parents and students after Governor Walz declared an executive order to close schools across the state.

%MINIFYHTML9be17ed0ca6dbdcbe8bd2639466ba67d11% %MINIFYHTML9be17ed0ca6dbdcbe8bd2639466ba67d12%

"Today we are serving the sunrise sandwiches, which are jelly and butter for the sun," said food service coordinator Anytrea Baker.

Students will receive breakfast and lunch food as well as a dinner meal donated by the Sheraton store.

This helping hand is necessary for parents trying to keep their children healthy and in addition to their studies while schools are closed.

"It is helping tremendously because I am low-income, so anything helps and I am glad the school district has put something in its place because I know I am not the only mom or dad struggling, it is huge," said Jillian Stringfellow . .

For Stringfellow, it is "a one-stop shop,quot;. Not only are you getting food for your son Jordan, but you are also receiving grade-specific homework packages and school supplies.

"That will keep us busy for quite a while," Stringfellow said.

At times like these, Baker believes that we should focus on keeping our bodies healthy.

"Anyone can run to McDonalds or whatever in a time of crisis, we really need to focus on our health and eat healthy that way, children will fight these unpleasant things," Baker said.

Parents don't even have to get out of their cars to get resources from the Minneapolis Public Schools.

It is a beacon of hope in these uncertain times.