Mindy Kaling's "I've Never Done It" Series First Look: Deadline

I have never, the new comedy about the complicated life of a first-generation modern American Indian teenager, has released its first teaser.

The series will premiere on Netflix on April 27. The series stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a high school sophomore who is over-performing and has a short fuse leading to difficult situations.

Netflix



I have never It is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher as executive producer, showrunner, and writer. The Universal Television project is also produced by Howard Klein, David Miner and Tristram Shapeero of 3 Arts Entertainment.

Kaling, who played Kelly Kapoor in The office for seven years, he starred in the Fox / Hulu comedy series The Mindy project.

She was also a co-creator, writer, and producer of the NBC sitcom. Champions and the Hulu miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral. His latest film is comedy. Late at night.

Check out the teaser above.