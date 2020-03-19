Mind games: good enough? How Doubt and Anxiety Can Affect Cricket Players | Cricket News

















21:22



Why did Mark Ramprakash and Graeme Hick not achieve their potential in England? Charles Colvile analyzes the impact of the doubt.

Why did Mark Ramprakash and Graeme Hick not achieve their potential in England? Charles Colvile analyzes the impact of the doubt.

Cricket is perhaps even more of a mental than a technical game.

%MINIFYHTML2103fa2d5c383968f2bdd63d6a520a7411% %MINIFYHTML2103fa2d5c383968f2bdd63d6a520a7412%

It was a facet that Charles Colvile investigated in depth a couple of summers ago in our Mind Games series while chatting with Sir Alastair Cook, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad and researching mental health in sports and what it means to be mentally tough.

In the coming days, we will republish each episode of the series on skysports.com.

Mind Games investigates the mental side of sport

Continuing with our opening episode, The Zone, we look at the impact that doubt and anxiety can have on a player's performance in episode two, which is titled Good Enough?

Watch the video at the top of the page.

Why are some players able to control their nerves while others can't? Charles takes a look at the frustrating runs of two England hitters, Graeme Hick and Mark Ramprakash. Neither of them fulfilled their potential at the highest level, so what stopped them?

Mark Ramprakash scored just two hundred in 52 tests

Ramprakash reveals how he was constantly battling crippling nerves in his career in England, while Hick admits that he never felt at home in the locker room in the early stages of his international career.

We also spoke to several former players, including Marcus Trescothick, Nasser Hussain, and Steve Waugh, who share their experiences of what it takes to thrive in the test environment.

Additionally, Broad emphasizes the importance of having a shutdown button, and Anderson reflects on why mental strength can help eliminate doubt.