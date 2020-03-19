Miley Cyrus suggests she hasn't bathed in 5 days amid coronavirus quarantine

%MINIFYHTMLd17270edf9796cd88c4392a6982efdc411% %MINIFYHTMLd17270edf9796cd88c4392a6982efdc412%

WENN / Avalon

The singer & # 39; Don & # 39; t Call Me Angel & # 39; She shamelessly admits on her live Instagram show that she has been wearing the same sweatpants for five days and has no intention of changing it 'any time soon'.

Up News Info –

Miley Cyrus perhaps it is becoming too comfortable at home. While some people have complained of being hidden and trapped in their homes, the first "Hannah Montana"The star doesn't seem to have a problem wandering around her house in her favorite outfit.

The 27-year-old singer / actress admitted on Tuesday, March 17, that she hasn't changed clothes for five days, suggesting she hasn't bathed in the past five days, either. "I haven't been out of these sweatpants for about five days," she shamelessly revealed in a clip from her Instagram show "Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus."

%MINIFYHTMLd17270edf9796cd88c4392a6982efdc413% %MINIFYHTMLd17270edf9796cd88c4392a6982efdc414%

The hit maker "Can't Tame", who was also wearing a rainbow beanie in the video, was seen proudly stroking his oversized Nike sweatshirt, before adding, "And I have no plans to do so soon."

%MINIFYHTMLd17270edf9796cd88c4392a6982efdc415% %MINIFYHTMLd17270edf9796cd88c4392a6982efdc416%

<br />

Reacting to the video Miley shared on her Twitter account, one person commented, "So I take it seriously that washing my hands is off the table, even if I'm going to shower." Another concerned about their hygiene as he suggested: "I hope you will wash them at some point. There are still other things you can get."

Some people may relate to her, and one confesses, "I've been wearing the same shorts for 3 days. I'm gross, too, haha. But I showered a few hours ago, so I'm clean. Just put my favorite shorts back on. in." Another intervened, "I feel you … sameeeeee, it is cold like here, so I throw my pants over my sweatshirts and go to work, then I come home to take off my jeans and sleep, I feel the atmosphere haha".

Someone else defended what Miley is doing as normal as saying: "If you are not dirty, you do not need a shower just because the normality of society is to do it every day like eating animals in fact, just do the opposite of what you know consider normal and you will be on your way to the divine essence. "

Miley has been using the Instagram show to "connect with special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times!" It airs at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday on his official Instagram account.