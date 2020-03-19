Miley Cyrus roasts her father Billy Ray for not knowing how to deal with time after getting his first iPhone

%MINIFYHTMLf3c773b2dba87e57349fe1336a57ce4411% %MINIFYHTMLf3c773b2dba87e57349fe1336a57ce4412%

WENN / Nicky Nelson

During her Instagram show, the singer from & # 39; Mother & # 39; s Daughter & # 39; reveals that the & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; singer You have to go to your grandmother's house to FaceTime because you know how to use it.

Miley Cyrus is making fun of Billy Ray Cyrus& # 39; density when it comes to phone technology. When he introduced the new Instagram show "Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus", the "Mother & # 39; s Daughter" singer said that his father, the country singer, did not know how FaceTime, even after he finally got his first iPhone.

On Wednesday March 18, the 27-year-old singer spoke to "Love is blind"stars Lauren Speed Y Cameron Hamilton about his father's obsession with the old Blackberry smartphone. "My dad is crazy, he got two Blackberries because he says it's the same as an iPhone," he complained. "That's not true, it's still on the Blackberry [trend]!"

The ex-wife of Liam Hemsworth, who currently practices self-isolation in California, continued to share how his father's deficiency posed a problem when he "got stuck in Nashville" amid a coronavirus pandemic. "It is really sad because he has to go to my grandmother's house to FaceTime, because my grandmother knows how FaceTime and he does not," she shared.

Elsewhere in the chat, Miley's guests also discussed what they did during her self-isolation. Lauren, in particular, shared: "Cam and I love that TikToks hang out. Other than that, we've been working hard … and just trying to catch up and stay positive." She added: "Calling everyone to make sure they are well and well. Eat to go."

In response to the suggestion from Lauren's phone call, Miley claimed that it reminded her of talking to lovers on their school days. First "Hannah Montana"The star continued to reveal," I used to love my little Cricket phone at night. That was the best. And in school back then, you really wanted to avoid the person as much as possible. "

"Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus," which launched on Monday, March 16, will air at 11:30 a.m. from Monday to Friday. Disney's former girlfriend's Instagram bio described the show as a way to "connect with special guests discussing how to stay LITOS in dark times."