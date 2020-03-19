Member of the Nuggets organization tests positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML0e432543c235c911dfb9a57318fc0a1a11% %MINIFYHTML0e432543c235c911dfb9a57318fc0a1a12%

The Denver Nuggets announced that a member of their organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a statement.

A spokesman for the Nuggets did not say whether the person was a player or not.

The person was examined on March 16 after experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus and is currently being cared for by the team's medical personnel and is in self-isolation.

"The test was conducted following the instructions of state public health officials and team doctors," the statement said.

The team failed to get the test through private means, according to a league source.

As of Thursday, seven NBA players had tested positive for coronaviruses, including Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Kevin Durant.

The Nuggets' last game was in Dallas last Wednesday. The team immediately flew home to Denver that night.