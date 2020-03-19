Megyn Kelly defends President Donald Trump for using this racist term while talking about the coronavirus

Despite the severity of the Coronavirus, President Donald Trump has been making racist remarks on the matter.

For the second day in a row, Trump decided to create controversy by calling the coronavirus, the "Chinese virus," both on social media and during a live television event.

He tweeted: “I only signed the Defense Production Law to combat the Chinese virus if we need to invoke it in the worst case in the future. Hopefully there won't be a need, but we're all in it TOGETHER! ”

After consulting with medical experts and receiving guidance from the World Health Organization, CNN has determined that the name is inaccurate and is considered stigmatizing.

When Trump was pressured into using the term, which is inaccurate and creates hatred for Asian-Americans, he said he has a right to use it because China tried to blame US soldiers for the virus.

The former reality TV star told reporters: “Because it comes from China. It's not racist at all, no, not at all. It comes from China; that's why. I want to be precise. "

He added: "I have great love for all the people in our country, but as you know, China tried to say at one point … that the American soldiers caused it. That cannot happen. It will not happen, not while I am president. It comes from China. "

According to Trump, the term is not racist. Megyn Kelly endorsed Trump and said he was not bigotry against Asian Americans.

She said: "I am so sick of looking for the news about the coronavirus and being constantly bombarded with how it is all Trump's fault or what Trump calls the damn virus." Can we focus on what needs to be done now and play the political / blame game later? Good sir."

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, defended Trump and other members of his party who call the coronavirus the "Chinese virus."

The senator stated: "I think China is to blame because the culture in which people eat bats, snakes, dogs and the like, these viruses are transmitted from animals to people, and that is why China has been the source of a lot of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, swine flu, and now coronavirus. So I think they have a fundamental problem, and I'm not opposed to geographically identifying where it came from. "

After the reporter said, "Asian Americans feel it's kind of racist," Cornyn replied, "Oh, I don't agree … We're not talking about Asians, and we're talking about China where these viruses emanate from and what they created this pandemic from. "

