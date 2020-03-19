Meals on Wheels offering takeaways, moving forward to feed seniors

%MINIFYHTML00d700b5bc99039ce3ed170757dcd5d811% %MINIFYHTML00d700b5bc99039ce3ed170757dcd5d812%

With more seniors confined to their homes, trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the need for meals delivered has increased.

To meet growing demands, the group that runs Massachusetts' largest Meals on Wheels program, Distinctive character, has taken the initiative, bringing in more volunteers and establishing take-away places throughout Boston for older adults who previously depended on free meals delivered to churches or senior centers that are now temporarily closed.

%MINIFYHTML00d700b5bc99039ce3ed170757dcd5d813% %MINIFYHTML00d700b5bc99039ce3ed170757dcd5d814%

The Boston Globe informs that Ethos in general He delivered around 8,000 packaged meals a day, directly to homes, shelters, community cafes in churches and senior centers. But with the virus, few sites are left open.

%MINIFYHTML00d700b5bc99039ce3ed170757dcd5d815% %MINIFYHTML00d700b5bc99039ce3ed170757dcd5d816%

"Many of the places that house our cafes have decided to close their facilities or cancel or restrict activities," Ethos officials said in a statement. "Others have been requested closed by order of the state."

However, they have turned a handful of local cafes into take-away stations so that older adults can pick up a meal and eat it wherever they want.

Most community cafes are open from 10 a.m. at 1 p.m., and meals are generally available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. at 12:30 p.m., the statement read.

Valerie Frias, CEO of Ethos, told the Balloon that the Jamaica Plain non-profit organization is doing everything possible to maintain its services.

"It is a very vulnerable population," Frias told the newspaper, noting that many older people are afraid to leave.

"We are going at full speed, more than at full speed," he said. "We will continue to serve the elderly population."