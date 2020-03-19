Matthew McConaughey Delivers Unity Message Amid Coronavirus Crisis

%MINIFYHTML6ace056f3d438d9caddee456e87a38bd11% %MINIFYHTML6ace056f3d438d9caddee456e87a38bd12%

While urging people not to get paranoid in the midst of the pandemic, the star of the & # 39; Dallas Buyers Club & # 39; expresses its hope that the virus can end years of deep political division in the country.

Matthew McConaughey He hopes that something good can come out of the coronavirus crisis and that Americans can unite to end years of deep political divide.

The "Dallas Buyers Club"Star made the observation in a video message posted to Twitter on Tuesday (March 17), when bars and restaurants closed in cities badly affected by the outbreak, including New York and Los Angeles, following bans on mass gatherings.

After telling his followers to be careful and not to "get paranoid" during the crisis, the star transmitted a message of unity.

"Let's do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves and those around us. Right now, more than ever before, we are more dependent on each other than ever," he said.

"But, we have an enemy in the coronavirus that is without a face, without race, without sex, without denomination and bipartisan. And everything is an enemy that we agree with, we are going to win. We want to win, and we are going to beat them."

Expressing his hopes that the virus will lead to political change, the "Magic mike"The actor added:" So, right now when people are going to go ahead, the economy will be in ruins for who knows how long, there is a green light on the other side of this red light that we are in now. "

"I think the green light will be built on the values ​​that we can enact right now. Values ​​of fairness, kindness, responsibility, endurance, respect, courage. If we practice those things now, when we get out of this, this time, the virus could be the only time that unites us all and unifies us, as if we had not been in a long time. "

Matthew, whose adoptive hometown of Austin, Texas, was hurt by the cancellation of his SXSW tech, music and movie event, closed by questioning whether people could do a little "lemon lemonade" and "turn a red light into green light "being kinder to each other.