Matthew J Watkins' funeral to be broadcast online by coronavirus | Rugby Union News





People will be able to stream Matthew J Watkins' funeral online instead of attending it in person

Former Wales rugby player Matthew J Watkins' funeral will be broadcast online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watkins, who won 18 games with Wales between 2003 and 2006, died earlier this month at the age of 41 after being diagnosed with a rare form of pelvic cancer in 2013.

The former Dragons, Gloucester and Scarlets center funeral will take place on March 31 and a large gathering was expected at the Thornhill Crematory in Cardiff.

But Blackwood's Woodwood Park funeral directors said in a statement on their website: "During these uncertain times, we ask that only close family and friends attend Matthew's funeral.

"This may be subject to additional changes and restrictions pending government advice. This is simply to help protect the family and staff who will be present.

"The funeral service will air online for anyone who wants to watch from the safety of their own home; details on how to view the service will be posted.

"Please review this notice again closer to the time of the funeral.

"We ask that you respect this decision and we appreciate your cooperation in what we appreciate is a very difficult time for the family."

Watkins, a hugely popular figure in Welsh rugby, made more than 300 club appearances in a 14-year career before retiring in 2011.

He left his wife Stacey and their children Sior and Tal.