Matt Southall Says He Will Not Withdraw From Charlton After New Board Formed | Football news





Charlton Athletic board members are currently involved in a bitter legal dispute

Charlton President Matt Southall says he will not step down despite majority owner Tahnoon Nimer forming a new board at the club.

%MINIFYHTML78c052e8c652901369f43dfc0463fe6c11% %MINIFYHTML78c052e8c652901369f43dfc0463fe6c12%

Charlton is backed by Nimer's Panorama Magic General Contracting LLC, which is the majority shareholder of East Street Investments (ESI) that completed the purchase of the club in January.

But Southall and Nimer have been involved in a public dispute over finances at the club since Southall issued a statement on Nimer in early March.

Nimer responded by stating that Southall had used the club's finances to finance his personal lifestyle.

On Thursday, Southall attended a board meeting with Nimer and fellow board member Jonathan Heller at which Southall says Nimer attempted to reappoint board members.

Charlton Athletic supporters protested owner Roland Duchatelet before ESI took over the club.

"Mr. Nimer brought two other footless men to Charlton and he and those two men have collectively decided that they are the board," Southall said.

His statement added: "Protocol has not been followed and resolutions that are both invalid and illegal have been passed.

"Nothing about the board meeting changes the circumstances of my job or mine or Mr. Heller's status as club directors."

Charlton is under a transfer embargo after failing to provide evidence of how the club can be funded until June 2021.

"Until that time, Mr. Nimer fulfills the obligations he promised by purchasing the club, there will be no discussion of me walking away from Charlton in my daily capacity or as an owner through my participation in East Street Investments," added Southall & # 39 ; s statement.

"Mr. Heller and I remain committed to the club and our priority is to ensure its future and long-term growth."

Sky Sports News has contacted Nimer for his response.