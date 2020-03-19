Mass. Nativa survives the accident after her car was submerged for 8 minutes

Just over a week ago, Judy Dolan was only two minutes from home after leaving her daughter Kiara at work in North Carolina when she lost consciousness.

His car overturned the road barrier and fell 20 feet into the center of a stream, landing submerged and upside down. It quickly filled with dark, cloudy water, leaving everything black and silent.

Dolan, a Norwell hairdresser and Duxbury native, closed her mouth and slowly unbuckled her seat belt, trying to knock on the door. But when he got out of the driver's side, he got caught in the seat belt of the passenger seat.

Eight minutes later, the police went through his rear windshield, hoping to find a body.

Instead, when the glass was broken, they were incredulous.

"I remember a light on me just as I was beginning to die," he told Boston.com last week. "I could see the sky and the bridge."

While she was trapped underwater, all she could imagine was a police officer walking home, her son opening the door, and the officer telling her that her mother had drowned after being trapped in her car.

He thought of his four children, his sister, and the faces of his nephew as they processed that news.

"I just couldn't imagine them living knowing that their mother had drowned in her own car a few meters from her home," said Dolan, crying as he spoke. "Like, what would they do with that information?"

He said that when you're underwater, you don't care about anything more than seeing your loved ones again.

Police said Dolan quickly got out of the car, crying and gasping for air, and then went up a steep hill to an ambulance, which at first couldn't remember what his face looked like.

They said it shouldn't have been humanly possible for her to be alive after spending eight minutes below the surface of the stream. Dolan only had two bruises on his back and a small scratch on his finger.

After the near-death experience, she said she will never be the same again.

Over the next few days, she went to see the police officers who saved her, listened to her accounts, and watched a video of what the rescue effort looked like from her perspective.

"It was just a miracle," he said. "I am very grateful to speak."

Now she sits outside listening to the birds and feeling the breeze on her skin.

"People think, 'Oh, we have all the time in the world,'" he said, but then they spend it worrying about planning a trip or paying bills.

"Your trip and your vacation have just woken up every morning and been alive," he said.

Just before the accident, Dolan said she had been passed out.

"I felt like I had wasted a little time," he said.

Then she stopped and waited a bit, not realizing that a policeman had also stopped, waiting behind her in case something was wrong.

Being so close to home, he thought the trip would end. But if that officer hadn't stopped, she probably wouldn't be alive today.

When he returned to the scene of the accident days later, he said it was surreal to look at the water and see his reflection mixing with the remains of things he had left behind.

"I'm just picking up pennies and pieces of makeup," said Dolan.

He thought of all the passers-by who would look and see the rubble as random rubbish.

"The world is a little different now," he said.

On his first night in the hospital, Dolan said he hardly slept because he was afraid to close his eyes and dream about the water.

"I was so worried that I would end up in that car," she said.

"I'm between two worlds on my mind," said Dolan. "I feel so fragile."

He said he worries his four children: He has two 20-year-old daughters and two identical 17-year-old twin sons.

They keep saying that they want things to return to normal.

But "I sound different, I feel different," Dolan said.

He said he now hugs his children differently and also has conversations with others differently.

"I fought so hard to be here,quot;

While he barely has any money to cover the expenses left over from the accident, he said the money is the last thing on his mind.

On March 9, Dolan's chief of the Rebel Hair Studio organized a GoFundMe campaign, raising money to replace Dolan's car, paying her towing fees, which were only $ 4,000, she said, and restoring her hair-cutting equipment.

"I have worked with Judy for 9 years and she is one of the most caring, WORKING and generous people I have ever met," wrote Michelle Boeger, Dolan's boss, on the GoFundMe page.

"The car that totaled up in the accident only had liability insurance," Boeger said. "She had only had the car for six weeks."

As of Monday, $ 4,685 had been donated out of a goal of $ 8,000.

Dolan, who grew up in Duxbury, works full-time and travels daily between Angier, North Carolina, and Massachusetts for the family.

Since the accident, he received so many text messages and calls from high school friends and people he doesn't even know. She said it felt like glimpsing the memorial speeches that people might have given had they died.

"I fought so hard to be here," he said. "It is like a live funeral."

Dolan said overwhelming love is the best feeling in the world.

While slowly adjusting to a normal rhythm, Dolan said she had been shaken between speaking normally and crying uncontrollably.

"There is nothing that can explain that I am alive," he said.

And all she wants to do is tell people how grateful she is.

"I feel like the luckiest person alive on the one hand," said Dolan, "and on the other, I still feel trapped."