Map: How many cases of coronavirus does each US state have? ? The | USA News

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA And local governments, more than 10,600 people in the United States have been infected with the new coronavirus. At least 149 people have died.

The number of cases is expected to grow rapidly as more people are screened for COVID-19.

Plus:

Until now, the states of Washington and New York have been the most affected by the virus. At least 68 have died in Washington and 20 in New York.

In response to the virus, several states have declared states of emergency and have ordered the closure of schools and businesses. States have encouraged people to practice social distancing and self-isolation.

At the federal level, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has declared a national emergency. He has been accused of minimizing the virus initially and of not taking action soon enough. His administration has been criticized for the trial problems the country has faced.

Here's a look at how many cases each state has confirmed and how many deaths have been reported, according to John Hopkins University.

Alabama

Confirmed cases: 68

Deaths: 0

Alaska

Confirmed cases: 9

Deaths: 0

Arizona

Confirmed cases: 31

Deaths: 0

Arkansas

Confirmed cases: 37

Deaths: 0

California

Confirmed cases: 870

Deaths: 16

Colorado

Confirmed cases: 221

Deaths: 2

Connecticut

Confirmed cases: 97

Deaths: 2

Delaware

Confirmed cases: 26

Deaths: 0

D.C.

Confirmed cases: 40

Deaths: 0

Florida

Confirmed cases: 360

Deaths: 9

Georgia

Confirmed cases: 197

Deaths: 4

Hawaii

Confirmed cases: 16

Deaths: 0

Idaho

Confirmed cases: 11

Deaths: 0

Illinois

Confirmed cases: 295

Deaths: 1

Indiana

Confirmed cases: 56

Deaths: 2

Iowa

Confirmed cases: 39

Deaths: 0

Kansas

Confirmed cases: 22

Deaths: 0

Kentucky

Confirmed cases: 35

Deaths: 1

Louisiana

Confirmed cases: 347

Deaths: 7

Maine

Confirmed cases: 42

Deaths: 0

Maryland

Confirmed cases: 107

Deaths: 0

Massachusetts

Confirmed cases: 256

Deaths: 0

Michigan

Confirmed cases: 164

Deaths: 3

Minnesota

Confirmed cases: 76

Deaths: 0

Mississippi

Confirmed cases: 50

Deaths: 0

Missouri

Confirmed cases: 26

Deaths: 1

Montana

Confirmed cases: 11

Deaths: 0

Nebraska

Confirmed cases: 29

Deaths: 0

Nevada

Confirmed cases: 84

Deaths: 1

New Hampshire

Confirmed cases: 39

Deaths: 0

New Jersey

Confirmed cases: 427

Deaths: 5

New Mexico

Confirmed cases: 28

Deaths: 0

NY

Confirmed cases: 4,152

Deaths: 20

North Carolina

Confirmed cases: 119

Deaths: 0

North Dakota

Confirmed cases: 7

Deaths: 0

Ohio

Confirmed cases: 89

Deaths: 0

Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 31

Deaths: 0

Oregon

Confirmed cases: 75

Deaths: 3

Pennsylvania

Confirmed cases: 163

Deaths: 1

Rhode Island

Confirmed cases: 33

Deaths: 0

South Carolina

Confirmed cases: 60

Deaths: 1

South Dakota

Confirmed cases: 11

Deaths: 1

Tennessee

Confirmed cases: 100

Deaths: 0

Texas

Confirmed cases: 221

Deaths: 3

Utah

Confirmed cases: 66

Deaths: 0

Vermont

Confirmed cases: 19

Deaths: 0

Virginia

Confirmed cases: 79

Deaths: 2

Washington

Confirmed cases: 1,187

Deaths: 68

West Virginia

Confirmed cases: 2

Deaths: 0

Wisconsin

Confirmed cases: 116

Deaths: 0

Wyoming

Confirmed cases: 18

Deaths: 0

US Territories USA

Confirmed cases: 22

Deaths: 0

Editor's Note: This article and your map will be updated periodically throughout the day, but always check with local government officials for the most up-to-date numbers.