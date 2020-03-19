Many flock to Florida for spring break despite COVID-19 warnings | USA News

Home Latest News Many flock to Florida for spring break despite COVID-19 warnings | USA...

Many flock to Florida for spring break despite COVID-19 warnings

Matilda Coleman
Crowds of college students in the United States celebrate spring break, despite dire health warnings about the new coronavirus.

Florida is one of the top destinations, where bars and clubs have been asked to close early, some beaches and theme parks have also closed.

But many ignore instructions to avoid large crowds, which can put others at risk.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Miami.

