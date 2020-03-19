Malcolm X and the Sudanese | Sudan

Over the past year, the Sudanese revolution has sparked renewed interest in pan-Africanism among young Sudanese, as Nubian culture is celebrated and the ideas of African revolutionary leaders such as Amical Cabral and Thomas Sankara are re-examined.

But few people seem to be aware of how much Malcolm X was drawn to the Nubian civilization and deeply affected by Sudan. Much has been said about his travels to Africa, his interaction with people like Ghana's anti-colonial leader Kwame Nkrumah and Egypt's President Gamal Abdel Nasser, and the cultural consequences of his visits.

But Sudan's impact on Malcolm X's thinking, and Sudan's subsequent influence on African American culture, remain unexplored.

In July 1959, Malcolm X made his first trip to Africa. Traveling as an ambassador for the Nation of Islam and with a passport issued under his new name, Malik el-Shabazz, the young minister visited Sudan, Nigeria and Egypt, and a few months later Ghana, Syria and Saudi Arabia. Malcolm X's stay in Sudan appears to have been formative, leaving a powerful impression on the 34-year-old man. Until the end of his life, he praised the Sudanese for their kindness and solidarity, and recalled the wonders of the city of Omdurman.

His diaries and travel letters are dotted with references to the Sudanese. In an entry in April 1964, he writes about the "silent trust,quot; of the Sudanese; in another, he says, "I never cease to be impressed by the Sudanese."

On August 22, 1959, Malcolm X sent a letter to The New York Amsterdam News stating that people in Africa seemed more concerned about the plight of their "brothers in America,quot; ​​than about their own conditions; and that Africans viewed Americans 'treatment of blacks as a "yardstick,quot; for measuring the sincerity of the United States' offer of assistance. He often mentioned the Sudanese as evidence of Africa's support for the African American struggle.

Malcolm X's guide in Sudan was Malik Badri, a 27-year-old psychology student, who met with the American Muslim leader at the Grand Hotel in Khartoum. Badri gave Malcolm X a tour of Omdurman and invited him to his home for lunch. "(Malcolm) clearly had read a lot about the ancient Sudanese civilization," Badri, 88, recalled in a 2018 interview. "What really moved him the most was how the Sudanese treated him." He said that Malcolm X was interested in filming everything he saw with his camera.

Badri noted that Malcolm was well versed in Sudan's history, with a particular interest in the Nubian civilization and Muhammad al-Mahdi, as a black anti-colonial figure. Nubia, after all, played a central role in the Nation of Islam narrative. The head of the organization, Elijah Muhammad, taught African Americans that their ancestry dated back to the Nile Valley and that they were from the "Shabazz Tribe,quot; that built the pyramids.

Badri recalls walking with Malcolm X to the Omdurman Khalifah House Museum, located in front of Mahdi's tomb, as the American spoke forcefully about his interest in al-Mahdi, the Nubian leader who launched a rebellion against the Turkish rulers- Egyptians from Sudan and defeated the British created "the Mahdist state,quot; (Mahdiyya) that extended from the Red Sea to Darfur from 1885 to 1899.

Malcolm X often remembered his visit to Sudan. In October 1962, he wrote in The Pittsburgh Courier: "In 1959, I visited Khartoun (sic) and Omdurman in the Sudan, and I also visited Muslims in Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt and Arabia. I was more impressed by Muslims in Sudan. His religious piety and hospitality are unmatched anywhere. I really felt in heaven and at home there. " Two years later, he warmly recalled the two Sudanese students he met in Mecca who said to him at random: "The Sudanese people love American blacks."

The Sudanese individual who played a huge role in Malcolm X's life was Ahmed Osman. Osman, 22, met by chance with the Minister of the Nation of Islam in July 1963 when he entered Temple # 7 in Harlem and played a central role in the life of the black leader, attracting him to Sunni Islam and organizing Malcolm X will continue Hajj, even uttering praise at his funeral.

His friendship with Malcolm X is the subject of a recent documentary, in which Osman eloquently examines the American leader's affection for Sudan and the Afro-Arab world in general.

Some scholars, such as the late historian Manning Marable, have claimed that Malcolm X's Hajj experience, as changing and epiphanic as it was, was not "representative,quot; because the American was surrounded by elite "white Arabs,quot;.

But as Osman explains in the documentary, Afro-Saudis played an important role in the pilgrimage of Malcolm X, especially Muhammed Suroor Sabban, a Saudi poet and politician. Sabban, whom Malcolm X described as "tall, black, very alert,quot;, was the head of the Muslim World League (al-Rabita) when he took the young American under his wing.

Sabban appointed Sudanese Sheikh Ahmed Hassoun, who taught at the Masjid al-Haram Mosque in Mecca, as his spiritual advisor. Hassoun returned to New York with Malcolm X and resided at the headquarters of the Muslim Mosque Inc. Harlem elders still remember the Sudanese sheik in his white robe, white turban, and staff – "looking like the prophet Moses,quot; – walking down the 125th street.

The scholarly and prolific influence of Sheikh Hassoun on Malcolm X has yet to be studied, but he is still remembered as a kind and humorous man, who joked that after New York, he was going to spread Islam in Alaska.

On February 21, 1965, Malcolm X was killed while on his way to a meeting of the Organization of African American Unity in Upper Manhattan. That same night, Osman, then a student at Dartmouth, took the bus to New York to see Betty Shabazz, the widow of Malcolm X, who asked him to organize a Muslim Orthodox burial. At Osman's urging, Sheik Hassoun washed and wrapped Malcolm X's body on the eve of the funeral, but fearing retaliation, he did not attend the funeral. Thus, Sheikh Heshaam Jaaber, imam of the New Jersey-based Addeynu Allahu Universal Arab Association, led the janazah, funeral prayer.

Interestingly, Sheik Jaaber would also claim Sudanese descent, although he was born in South Carolina. In the post-war years, it was not uncommon for converts to Islam to claim a "Moor-American,quot; or "Sudani-American,quot; identity. The consummate Brooklyn-born jazz musician Ahmed Abdul-Malik, who in the mid-1950s was integrating the maqam and taqsim of Arabic music into jazz compositions, would also claim a Sudanese genealogy (although his parents were from St. Vincent in the West Indies).

Nubian cultural awareness began to spread seriously on the east coast a few years after Malcolm X's death, largely through the work of the charismatic and controversial Dwight York (also known as Imam Issa and later Malachi York). Raised between New Jersey and Brooklyn, York traveled to Sudan in the late 1960s, returning to the USA. USA To launch the Ansaar Pure Sufi movement in 1967 in Brooklyn, as an alternative to the Nation of Islam, which was later renamed the Ansaaru Allah Community.

York renamed himself Sayyid Isa al Haadi al-Mahdi, claiming to have been born in Sudan in 1945, the son of the Mahdi's grandson. Imam Isa would claim a connection to Malcolm X, saying that he was one of the young Sudanese men who guided the American leader during his visit to Mecca. York published dozens of brochures teaching Arab, Muslim dietary laws, "Science of the Pyramids,quot; and Nile Valley stick fighting, often mixing images of Mahdi, Sheikh Hassoun, and Malcolm X on the cover.

"The person who brought Nubian culture to the African American community was Imam Isa. It made Sudan hot. He taught about Mahdiyya while producing R,amp;B and hip-hop records," said Mohammed Reeves, a born hip-hop pioneer. In the Bronx, who passed by told me that he was a teenager in the city of Omdurman, studying to become a sheik of the Sudanese Ansar al-Mahdi movement.

"All of the Arabic teachers he brought into his community were Sudanese who taught Koranic Arabic mixed with Sudanese dialect and expressions like,quot; alik Allah? ", What does it really mean? "In Sudanese,quot;. In the early 1980s you had pockets of Brooklyn – Bushwick in particular, where the brothers wore white galabiyas, white turbans draped in Sudan-style and spoke fus & # 39; ha, "he added.

In the late 1990s, York had abandoned Islam, renamed his group as the Nuwaubians, and moved with his followers to a complex in Georgia where they built pyramids and a sphinx. In 2004 York was convicted of child abuse and tax evasion and sentenced to life in prison.

Afrocentrism and Egyptcentrism in recent decades, partly inspired by "Malcolmania,quot; in the early 1990s, have collapsed. Sudanese Sufi tariqas like Burhaniyya and Qadiriyya remain influential among African American Muslims, as do the myriad of scholars and imams who were trained in Sudan.

Sudanese cultural influence in America today comes primarily from American Sudanese writers and artists, such as Alsarah & The Nubatones and rapper Bas, who are exploiting Sudan's rich cultural repertoire as well as long-standing connections between Sudan and America. from America.

In Sudan, the revolutionary moment has sparked an interest in Nubia and Kush. The "Kushite Renaissance,quot; has inspired striking public works of art: murals celebrating Kandaka and Pharaoh Tirhaqa (depictions that are sometimes reminiscent of Afrocentric hip hop in the early 1990s). In the music field, Sudanese hip hop artists like Mao and Nas Jota are producing compositions that creatively combine the Sudanese vernacular with an African American practice.

Young Sudanese academics like Gussai Hamror are reconnecting the Sudanese situation with the African American struggle. On his Ayin Network channel, under a red, black and green pan-African banner, Hamror regularly reflects on pan-Africanism and economic empowerment, and on how Sudanese activists can connect and build with grassroots African-American movements. In April 2019, Angela Davis, the veteran academic activist, addressed the Sudanese protest movement in a video, congratulating them on removing Omar al-Bashir from power.

Ahmed Osman was a high school student during the first wave of African decolonization: he was on the streets of Khartoum protesting the death of Lumumba and apartheid in South Africa. It has been in the Sudanese capital during this revolutionary period. In February, he celebrated his 78th birthday and said at a meeting of Sudanese youth: "I see Malcolm X as part of the Sudanese revolution. He loved Sudan, he would have loved to see this Arab African nation grow. And the youth of Sudan – youth Everywhere I have a lot to learn from Malcolm. Today's youth can fulfill their dream. "

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.