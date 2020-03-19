"Luna,quot; Tops 2020's Most Popular Puppy Names List – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This coming Monday is National Puppy Day! To celebrate, Trupanion released its list of the 10 best puppy names for 2020.

The company that provides pet health insurance, reviewed its database of more than 600,000 insured pets and compiled the top 10 puppy names for 2020.

Some popular names remain at the top of the list, while some new names (Rosie, Teddy, and Molly) have reached the hearts of pet owners and the labels of their new friends.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 puppy names for 2020.

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Charlie

4. Cooper

5. Lucy

6. Daisy

7. Max

8. Rosie

9. Teddy

10. Molly

According to The Human Animal Bond Research Initiative (HABRI), an estimated 133 million pet owners save nearly $ 11 billion on doctor visits, while 20 million owners walk with their pets 5 times a week, show less obesity and save over $ 400 million in healthcare costs.

So take the time and celebrate your puppy (or other favorite pet) today and be thankful for all the goodness they bring to your life.