Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy is said to owe $ 20K in rent back

Alexis Skyy has spent the past few days struggling with the nemesis Ari, but you may want to take a break from all of that and focus on your own affairs, as she reportedly owes $ 20k in back rent.

The Love & Hip Hop: The Atlanta star has a default judgment of nearly $ 20,000 against her for failing to respond to a civil lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Skyy did not pay the rent for her luxury apartment, which is located in northern New Jersey, according to court documents obtained by BOSSIP.

The store reports that Landlord Fort Lee Phase II Urban Renewal sued her last summer for a total of $ 19,670 in back rent. According to the apartment owner, Skyy did not meet the terms of her lease and had not paid in months. He did not respond to the lawsuit and did not appear in court in July.

Skyy has not yet responded to the lawsuit.