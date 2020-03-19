Home Entertainment Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy is said to owe $...

Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Skyy is said to owe $ 20K in rent back

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Alexis Skyy has spent the past few days struggling with the nemesis Ari, but you may want to take a break from all of that and focus on your own affairs, as she reportedly owes $ 20k in back rent.

The Love & Hip Hop: The Atlanta star has a default judgment of nearly $ 20,000 against her for failing to respond to a civil lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Skyy did not pay the rent for her luxury apartment, which is located in northern New Jersey, according to court documents obtained by BOSSIP.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©