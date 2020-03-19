Los Angeles Mayor admits city is now essentially under closure with new rule – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML219f8990765983c860f9afa356ee709411% %MINIFYHTML219f8990765983c860f9afa356ee709412%

The Los Angeles Police Department and Sheriff's Department will not throw citizens strolling through bars anytime soon, but Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made it clear today that a new coronavirus health order has prompted America's largest city to shutdown

"Today is a day that will be recorded in the history and streets of this city," Garcetti said Thursday night when Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a state-wide home stay order within the same hour. "It will be a time when everything changed," he added, avoiding the term Shelter-in-Place, but essentially offering the same policy that was already ordered in the Bay Area.

"We are really going to remind people, trying to complement that on the streets," said the mayor, flanked by other top 10 million county officials. "But this is not the place where people will be taken to jails," he tried to reassure Angelenos of the order that will take effect at midnight and will last at least until April 19. "There will never be enough county or city workers to quote in quotes to enforce this. This is 10 million people to self-execute."

The Los Angeles Police Department has not yet entered a clearly elevated state, but the emergency order clearly states that "this is a legally enforceable order" and "it is illegal to violate this Order, and may be punished with a fine or prison for doing it. "

"It is about increasing social distancing," Garcetti said emphatically at a press conference on Thursday, announcing the new Safer at Home policy that prohibits internal gatherings of more than 10 citizens, as well as closing most public and private spaces. . "Too many people are in work situations, retail situations where they come into contact, and the Public Health directorate is here where the spread can continue," added the mayor when Los Angeles County had its second death from COVID. – 19 and cases increased to 231 in the region.

"The only time you should leave your home is for essential activities and needs," said the mayor. The top elected official of the City of Angels also stated that city workers will take to the streets in the coming days to "make sure that people maintain that social distance and help complement public health professionals."

Noting the exceptions for facilities and healthcare workers, delivery drivers from USPS, Amazon and Postnotes, pharmacies, telecommunications workers, supermarkets, food banks, some schools, services for those with less financial resources, banks , open-air farmers markets and gas stations, among others, the order of LA City and LA County will see that the restaurants remain open for skeleton staff, but are only available to pick them up. People will be able to ride the generally crowded roads of Los Angeles to care for "children, seniors, family, friends and people with disabilities," the order says.

With coronavirus cases increasing considerably in the USA. USA In the last days with higher cases and deaths on the horizon as the tests finally become general.

The same day that Governor Gavin Newsom informed the federal government that at least 50% of Californians could contract the coronavirus, Garcetti joined County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, director of public health Barbara Ferrer, the mayors of Long Beach and Pasadena Robert Garcia and Terry Tornek in Thursday's announcement

"In terms of law enforcement, we are not going to get the police out there arresting people, but we are going to have law enforcement when it comes to companies that are not complying," Barger bluntly told reporters. and watching residents.