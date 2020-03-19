Los Angeles County Officials Issue a "Safer at Home,quot; Order for Residents – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County officials have issued a "home safety,quot; order for the county, beginning at midnight tonight.

The order prohibits all meetings outside of a single home and will require most companies to require employees to report to close the job.

The move comes just days after six counties in the Bay Area, as well as Orange County, have issued similar shelter-in-place orders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.