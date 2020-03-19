Home Local News Los Angeles County Officials Issue a "Safer at Home,quot; Order for Residents...

Los Angeles County Officials Issue a "Safer at Home,quot; Order for Residents – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Los Angeles County Officials Issue a "Safer at Home" Order for Residents - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTMLb6b7927dc06a0b92d6c20d029692698e11% %MINIFYHTMLb6b7927dc06a0b92d6c20d029692698e12%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County officials have issued a "home safety,quot; order for the county, beginning at midnight tonight.

The order prohibits all meetings outside of a single home and will require most companies to require employees to report to close the job.

%MINIFYHTMLb6b7927dc06a0b92d6c20d029692698e13%%MINIFYHTMLb6b7927dc06a0b92d6c20d029692698e14%

The move comes just days after six counties in the Bay Area, as well as Orange County, have issued similar shelter-in-place orders.

%MINIFYHTMLb6b7927dc06a0b92d6c20d029692698e15% %MINIFYHTMLb6b7927dc06a0b92d6c20d029692698e16%

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©